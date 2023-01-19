Solving protocol impasse can solve powersharing deadlock, Heaton-Harris insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Solving protocol impasse can solve powersharing deadlock, Heaton-Harris insists

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 6.51pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

The Northern Ireland Secretary has expressed hope that a breakthrough on EU/UK talks on Irish Sea trade can deliver a solution that facilitates the return of Stormont powersharing.

Chris Heaton-Harris was commenting as another deadline to form a ministerial executive was set to fall by the wayside.

By Thursday evening, it was clear the midnight deadline to convene an executive would pass without progress, meaning come Friday the Government would once again assume a legal responsibility to call a snap election in the region.

An ongoing DUP block on the functioning of powersharing, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has ensured the Stormont institutions have remained in cold storage since the last Assembly election in May.

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at a press conference at Farmleigh House in Dublin after the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Heaton-Harris does not have to announce a date for a poll immediately and he has made clear he will take a number of weeks to consider his options and to see what emerges from the ongoing talks between London and Brussels on the protocol.

On Thursday, Mr Heaton-Harris and fellow UK ministers joined counterparts from Ireland’s government for a meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.

Commenting on his next steps, he said: “I’m going to talk to all the parties concerned.

“You will be aware that there are also important talks going on in Brussels between the UK government and European Union.

“And if we can solve one problem, we might be able to solve another.

“So, I think it’s worth me taking the time to consider my options.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has said there was an obligation on the DUP to drop its Stormont boycott irrespective of what emerges from EU/UK talks on the protocol.

The Tanaiste also attended Thursday’s intergovernmental meeting in Dublin.

“There’s an overriding obligation irrespective of those talks on the DUP, in my view, to fulfil the mandate of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“And I’m passionately of the view that when you have elections, what should naturally follow is the convening of an assembly, or a parliament and a government – that’s democracy in action and the people of Northern Ireland deserve no less and I’ve made these points to the DUP and to other political parties.

“I made those points three years ago when the Assembly was collapsed by another party (Sinn Fein) and we had about a three-year absence and it was something I could never accept as a democrat.”

General Election 2019
DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said issues with the protocol could not be dodged (PA)

Polling day is usually around six weeks after an election is announced, so Mr Heaton-Harris would have until mid-March to call a poll if it is to be held before the 12-week period expires in mid-April.

That would give Mr Heaton-Harris another six weeks to see what emerges from the UK-EU talks on the protocol.

If a deal emerges in the coming weeks, and the DUP agrees to re-enter powersharing on the back of it, Mr Heaton-Harris could then ask Parliament to retrospectively extend the January 19 deadline for forming an executive – meaning the parties could return to Stormont without the need for a fresh election.

January 19 was the latest in a series of deadlines the parties have been given to resurrect devolution following May’s election.

As the institutions can only function with the co-operation of the largest nationalist party and largest unionist party, the DUP effectively holds a veto on powersharing returning.

The party has made it clear it will only go back into government if significant changes are delivered on the protocol.

Many unionists in Northern Ireland are vehemently opposed to arrangements that have created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, insisting the protocol has weakened the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

The EU and UK continue to engage in negotiations aimed at significantly reducing the red tape on Irish Sea trade, with both sides recently talking up the potential of an agreed solution being reached.

The DUP has made it clear any agreement that may emerge must meet its tests on removing trade barriers if it is to countenance a return to Stormont.

Brexit
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (Peter Morrison/PA)

On Thursday, DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly emphasised the need to resolve the protocol impasse.

“No Executive has been formed because the NI Protocol does not and will not have the support of unionists,” she said.

“It is a matter for the Secretary of State whether an election is called.

“Devolution in Northern Ireland can only function when it has support of all communities.

“There is a growing acceptance of the problems caused by the protocol and there is growing support for our position.

“The Secretary of State knows the key to unlocking progress is to deal with the protocol, to respect our constitutional position and restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.”

She added: “The issues cannot be dodged. Either the problems created by the Protocol are resolved or basis for the restoration will not exist. The protocol must be replaced with arrangements that unionists can support.”

Earlier, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there was “finally a sense of movement” in the talks between London and Brussels.

Ms McDonald told Sky News there was “finally a sense that a reasonable, rational approach can be taken and a deal can be struck on the outstanding issues around the protocol, that those matters can be resolved, that we can then get back to work and delivering for people as the health crisis looms.

“In the grip of the cost-of-living crisis, it’s not too much for the people of the north of Ireland to expect that when they go out and they vote and return their democratic verdict that political leaders go back to work.”

