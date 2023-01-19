Chemotherapy before surgery ‘cuts risk of bowel cancer return by 28%’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chemotherapy before surgery ‘cuts risk of bowel cancer return by 28%’

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 9.03pm
At present, chemotherapy is given after surgery to try to capture stray cancer cells that could lead to the disease coming back (Alamy/PA)
At present, chemotherapy is given after surgery to try to capture stray cancer cells that could lead to the disease coming back (Alamy/PA)

Experts have hailed “remarkable” new research which shows that giving chemotherapy before surgery for early-stage bowel cancer cuts the chance of the disease coming back by 28%.

The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, suggests at least 5,000 patients in the UK every year could benefit from a tweak to how they receive chemotherapy.

At present, chemotherapy is given after surgery to try to capture stray cancer cells that could lead to the disease coming back.

But, under the new regime, patients would receive six weeks of chemotherapy, have surgery and then 18 weeks more chemotherapy, with the effect of giving people a bigger chance of beating the disease.

The FOxTROT trial, led by the universities of Birmingham and Leeds, involved 1,053 patients at 85 hospitals in the UK, Denmark and Sweden.

It found that giving chemotherapy before and after surgery led to a 28% reduced risk in the disease coming back within two years compared to chemotherapy after surgery.

During the study, the first group of patients received six weeks of chemotherapy, followed by surgery, then 18 weeks of chemotherapy.

The second group had normal treatment for bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer), which involved surgery followed by 24 weeks of chemotherapy.

The findings showed that patients who had chemotherapy before surgery were significantly less likely to see their cancer come back.

Scientists believe this approach could be adopted across the NHS and in countries worldwide, benefiting hundreds of thousands of patients every year.

Dr Laura Magill, associate professor at the Birmingham clinical trials unit, said: “Up to one in three colon cancer patients can see their cancer come back after surgery.

“That figure is far too high and we need new treatment strategies to stop colon cancer coming back.

“The standard approach has been to give chemotherapy after surgery to eradicate any cancer cells that might have spread before surgery.

“But our research shows that giving some of that chemotherapy before surgery increases the chances that all cancer cells will be killed.

“A growing body of evidence is showing the value of pre-operative chemotherapy in several other cancers, and we believe that our results could transform how we approach colon cancer in the clinic.”

In total, 699 patients on the trial received chemotherapy before surgery.

Professor Matthew Seymour, from the University of Leeds, said: “Timing is everything when it comes to treating colon cancer.

“The simple act of bringing forward chemotherapy, giving it before instead of after surgery, delivers some remarkable results.

“Delivering chemotherapy before surgery could prevent recurrences of cancer without the need for expensive new drugs or technologies.

“It was especially encouraging to find that patients who had chemotherapy before their surgery suffered fewer surgical complications.

“Scaling up this treatment worldwide, including in low and middle income countries, could transform cancer care and save many thousands of lives.”

The scientists are undertaking two further clinical trials, FOxTROT-2 and FOxTROT-3, to investigate whether older patients also benefit from chemotherapy before surgery.

Geoff Hoggard, from Leeds, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and took part in the trial.

He said: “I got six weeks of chemotherapy before surgery and 18 weeks after, which was hard going… Eventually, it was all worth it.”

There are around 42,900 new bowel cancer cases in the UK every year.

It is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 11% of all new cancer cases.

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “It’s wonderful to see such positive results from this robust trial, which we have been following with great interest.

“It’s fantastic news that has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of the thousands of people diagnosed with earlier stage bowel cancer every year.”

She said the charity looked forward to seeing longer follow up of the trial.

“Someone dies from bowel cancer every 30 minutes in the UK, so continuing to find new ways to treat the disease is crucial to save more lives.”

The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
At present, chemotherapy is given after surgery to try to capture stray cancer cells that could lead to the disease coming back (Alamy/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
At present, chemotherapy is given after surgery to try to capture stray cancer cells that could lead to the disease coming back (Alamy/PA)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented