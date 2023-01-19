Countess of Wessex receives birthday cake on school visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Countess of Wessex receives birthday cake on school visit

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 10.09pm Updated: January 19 2023, 11.01pm
The Countess of Wessex is presented with a birthday cake (PA)
The Countess of Wessex looked delighted as she was presented with a birthday cake during a school visit.

The surprise came from children at the Connaught Junior School in Bagshot, Surrey, on Thursday – a day ahead of Sophie’s 58th birthday.

Sophie was also given a bunch of bright yellow flowers and Happy Birthday was sung by the children during the visit in which she opened the school’s new dedicated space for science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

Royal visit to Connaught School
The Countess of Wessex speaking to children during a visit to Connaught Junior School in Bagshot, Surrey (Andy Newbold/PA)

During the visit, which is helping to mark the school’s 60-year anniversary, she also planted a cherry blossom tree and heard about projects that the children are working on.

These include projects relating to composting with waste food and ones which highlight the dangers of plastics on the environment.

Royal visit to Connaught School
The Countess of Wessex during a visit to Connaught Junior School (Andy Newbold/PA)

Sophie was also greeted by Toffee, the school dog, who happily did tricks for her – including doing a high five and barking on command.

A spokesman said: “Toffee has a great impact on wellbeing at Connaught, alongside Bubbles the rabbit and Poggy and Gizmo the guinea pigs.”

Sophie was also given a plate made in the pottery room by a Year 5 pupil.

