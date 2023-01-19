Pep Guardiola warns his players that title rivals Arsenal can ‘destroy’ them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola warns his players that title rivals Arsenal can ‘destroy’ them

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 11.59pm Updated: January 20 2023, 7.20am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is frustrated (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is frustrated (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola questioned his players’ desire after the 4-2 win over Tottenham and said Arsenal will “destroy” them in the Premier League title race if they continue to play as they are.

City had to perform a rescue act against Spurs as they came from 2-0 down at half-time to win and keep hopes of defending their title alive.

Quickfire goals just before the break from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal had given the visitors an unlikely lead but Guardiola’s men hit back through Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez’s double.

Although Guardiola was delighted with the win, he said his team is a shadow of the one that has dominated the Premier League in recent seasons and says the players cannot continue playing in this manner if they want success.

“We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons,” Guardiola said. “Do you think this comeback will happen every time? It won’t.

“How do I get the fire back? It’s my duty, my job. I want my fans back. I don’t recognise my team. I’m not going to tell you what I said.

“I want a reaction for all the club, all the organisation, the players, the staff, everyone.

“We are a happy flowers team. I don’t want to be a happy flowers, I want to beat Arsenal, but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us, they will beat us. I want to see my team.

“The players want it, they train really good but there is something that is here in the clouds. You cannot express.

Riyad Mahrez rescued City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Riyad Mahrez rescued City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I see Arsenal games and they do everything good, that is why they are in front and deserve it.

“And I say this after 4-2. I am incredibly happy, I will sleep tonight like a baby.

“I have experience. I have won a lot. It means every day I see things that you don’t see because you are not there.

“I see it. It is not one single player, everyone is there. It is everyone, as much as we realise it, we will come back.”

Antonio Conte's team suffered a third defeat in four matches (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antonio Conte’s team suffered a third defeat in four matches (Martin Rickett/PA)

The defeat for Spurs was another blow for their hopes of Champions League qualification as they suffered a third defeat in four matches.

Their boss Antonio Conte – in a repeat of much of last season – appeared to raise doubts over his long-term future at the club.

The Italian, who has seen three close friends die in recent months, is out of contract in the summer and no fresh deal looks imminent.

He said: “For sure under the personal aspect it is a difficult season for what happened but now this situation is not important.

“This situation is my personal situation and then will be the time to make the right decision for me, for the future, for my family, but this situation doesn’t affect the work and doesn’t affect the team.

“I’m really focused. About this aspect I’m an animal because I’m really focused.

Antonio Conte insists he is focused (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antonio Conte insists he is focused (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I know what my task is in this situation and then I’m working very hard because I want to improve. I want to improve the team and the club with my vision, with my idea, with my suggestions.

“Then for sure we see.

“I’m totally into the new situation and know that my task is to be part of this process and try to, with a team in transition, to start to become solid and to build a solid foundation and try to build a team ready to fight to win.”

