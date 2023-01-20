Six-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Six-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 7.46am
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School (John C Clark/AP)
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School (John C Clark/AP)

The family of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher said he suffers from “an acute disability” and one of his parents usually accompanied him to class – but did not the week of the shooting.

Abigail Zwerner, 25, who was hit in the chest after a bullet went through her hand in the city of Newport News, Virginia, was released from hospital this week, medics said.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children,” the boy’s parents, who have not been identified, said.

“The firearm our son accessed was secured.”

Rosalie List, a coworker at Richneck Elementary, wipes a tear from her eye while speaking during a vigil for Abby Zwerner
Rosalie List, a coworker at Richneck Elementary, wipes a tear from her eye while speaking during a vigil for Abby Zwerner (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/AP)

The statement, released through lawyer James S Ellenson, did not say specifically where the 9mm handgun was kept or how it was “secured”.

Mr Ellenson said he understands the gun was in the mother’s closet on a top shelf that is over six feet high. The weapon also had a trigger lock requiring a key, similar to a bike lock.

Asked how the child may have got the gun, Mr Ellenson said: “We don’t know.”

The family said the boy “was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day”.

His parents said the week of the shooting “was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives”.

The statement did not define the boy’s disability, explain what his “care plan” was or if it was similar to other plans for disabled children.

Mr Ellenson said it was an “individualised education programme” provided to disabled pupils by law. Asked if the disability is intellectual or behavioural, Mr Ellenson said it is “all of the above”.

Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre in expressing their support for Ms Zwerner during a candlelight vigil
Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre in expressing their support for Ms Zwerner during a candlelight vigil (John C Clark/AP)

Mr Ellenson said the boy’s parents accompanied him to class for a number of weeks. He said he believes a parent would sit with the youngster during class “on occasion”.

“And then I guess it was a joint decision between the school and the parents that this was no longer necessary,” Mr Ellenson said.

The shooting, on January 6, has drawn international attention to Newport News, a shipbuilding city along the James River near Chesapeake Bay.

Police said the boy’s mother legally bought the gun but it was unclear how her son got access to it.

There was no warning or struggle before the youngster pointed the gun at Ms Zwerner as she taught her year two class at Richneck Elementary.

After being hit, she ushered the rest of her pupils out of the classroom – before being taken to hospital.

School admin staff were told before the shooting the boy may have a weapon but a search of his bag turned up nothing.

Residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil for Ms Zwerner
Residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil for Ms Zwerner (John C Clark/AP)

The child’s parents said in their statement they are praying for Ms Zwerner’s “healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school”.

“She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son,” they said.

“We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice. We grieve alongside all of the other teachers, families and administrators for how this horrific incident has impacted them, our community and the nation.”

The boy has been under hospital care since the shooting and is receiving “the treatment he needs”, his parents said.

“At the same time, we love our son and are asking that you please include him and our family in your prayers,” they added.

Steve Drew, the Newport News police chief, described the shooting as “intentional”.

A judge will determine what is next for the child.

A candle is lifted into the air during the vigil
A candle is lifted into the air during the vigil (John C Clark/AP)

Mr Ellenson said the parents are co-operating with police.

No charges have been brought against the mother but an investigation continues, Mr Drew said.

Investigators have nearly finished interviewing the children who were in the classroom, Mr Drew said, with police working with a psychologist to talk to them about what they saw.

“This is an unprecedented incident that we have had in our city,” the chief said.

“I have a young teacher who suffered a gunshot wound while teaching her classroom. By the grace of God, she’s still with us today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School (John C Clark/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School (John C Clark/AP)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented