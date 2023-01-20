Antonio Conte says Tottenham need to defend better to keep making progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte says Tottenham need to defend better to keep making progress

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 11.56am Updated: January 20 2023, 12.00pm
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham suffer a second consecutive defeat on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham suffer a second consecutive defeat on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham are making progress under him but knows they must stop defending like a relegation team.

Spurs suffered a second consecutive Premier League defeat on Thursday, going down 4-2 away to Manchester City to lose further ground in the top-four battle.

Fifth-placed Tottenham have conceded 21 goals during their last 10 matches and won only one of their last five but Conte is adamant they are moving in the right direction.

Tottenham celebrate
Tottenham let a two-goal lead slip against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PS)

The Italian did admit, however, they are lacking something from last season and must make improvements in defence ahead of Monday’s trip to Fulham.

“Progress doesn’t depend on the final result,” Conte said.

“The progress you see if you start to see the players play with the personality, to start the game with the will and desire to have the ball, to create chances, to go strong, to press and to win duals. In this situation you can see for the coach the progress.

“Then if you have this progress, probably you have a good result but I said in one side, we are doing progress. In other side, compare to last season, we are doing less and to concede 21 goals in the last 10 (league) games, this is usually a team that fight for a relegation zone.”

Individual errors keep hurting Spurs with Hugo Lloris and Clement Lenglet at fault at the Etihad Stadium, where the visitors held a first-half lead for the first time since October 12.

It failed to help them kick on and claim another memorable win away to Manchester City, who scored twice in three minutes after the break to start the comeback.

Conte was left to question the mentality of his players, who endured a similar poor run last winter only to recover to eventually beat Arsenal to Champions League qualification.

He added: “It doesn’t depend on the players. It doesn’t depend on the single part. You attack with the whole team and you defend with the whole team.

“I think we have to improve the spirit, the collaboration, the will, the desire, the feeling to suffer also because maybe we have forgotten to suffer and to understand that if we want to win the game then maybe you have to stay there, to suffer like last season.”

Spurs travel to in-form Fulham with plenty of competition in the battle for the top four and Conte played down their chances of finishing above the Premier League’s other ‘big six’ sides, but reiterated he would continue to dream.

“The only thing we are doing is the work, we are continuing to work with the players and then we want to be realistic but at the same time in myself I dream,” the former Chelsea boss added.

“I dream, I want to play Champions League. There are 18 games in the Premier League. There is another competition in the FA Cup and for sure in our mind we need to dream of something important, but at the same time to be realistic.”

