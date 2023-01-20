Elena Rybakina to take centre stage at Australian Open with Iga Swiatek clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elena Rybakina to take centre stage at Australian Open with Iga Swiatek clash

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 12.26pm Updated: January 20 2023, 3.06pm
Elena Rybakina plays a forehand during her win over Danielle Collins (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is finally set to earn top billing again after setting up a fourth-round clash with world number one Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open.

The Russian-turned-Kazakh was a surprise winner of the Venus Rosewater Dish when she beat Ons Jabeur on Centre Court last summer.

But the leap up the rankings that would normally follow such an achievement was missing because of the WTA and ATP’s decision to remove ranking points in retaliation for the banning of Russian and Belarusian players.

Rybakina stayed down in the 20s – she is currently 25 – and voiced her frustration at the US Open after her first-round match was scheduled on an outside court.

She was assigned Court 13 here for her opening match but has been working her way up the schedule and is likely to make it to Rod Laver Arena after defeating last year’s runner-up, Danielle Collins, 6-2 5-7 6-2.

“I guess it’s a motivation to win even more,” said Rybakina. “Maybe next time they’re going to put me first match somewhere else, not the Court 13.

“I honestly don’t care because it wasn’t easy after Wimbledon with the scheduling, of course, and everything. But in the end I’m here to play tennis. I’m feeling good. So I’m super happy to get through to another match. Doesn’t matter which court I’m going to play.”

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek lost only one game against Cristina Bucsa (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Her next contest should be a fascinating one between the only two active reigning grand slam champions on the women’s side.

They were also junior rivals, with Swiatek, who is two years younger, recalling their meeting in the final of a big tournament in Italy.

“The final of Trofeo Bonfiglio on clay,” she said. “I lost. I remember, I was so stressed that there was a live streaming on Internet, and I just couldn’t focus because of that. It seems surreal right now. I don’t know who is watching me.

“She really is a solid player. Since we played juniors, I knew that she’s kind of going the right direction. With her serve, she can do a lot.”

Swiatek began the tournament a little shakily but has improved through the rounds and handed poor Cristina Bucsa a pasting on Friday, losing just six points in the first set of a 6-0 6-1 victory and winning the first 11 games before the Spanish qualifier finally got on the board.

“For sure my main goal was to keep my focus until the end because sometimes it’s hard when you feel like you control everything, your mind can wander off,” said Swiatek.

“I feel I’m more and more confident since day one here. I’m not even talking about matches, but also practices. I think that’s the thing that I am most pleased with.”

Third seed Jessica Pegula continued her march through the draw, defeating talented young Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-2 and next meets former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Coco Gauff followed up her victory over Emma Raducanu with a 6-3 6-2 win against Bernarda Pera. She will also take on a former French Open champion in Jelena Ostapenko while two-time Melbourne winner Victoria Azarenka saw off last year’s semi-finalist Madison Keys 1-6 6-2 6-1.

There was a late-night seed to fall as Maria Sakkari was beaten in three sets by Chinese Lin Zhu.

The sixth seed went down 7-6 (3) 1-6 6-4 in another match that finished in the early hours, with the final point being won shortly after 1.30am local time.

