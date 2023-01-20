Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate detention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate detention

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 1.28pm Updated: January 20 2023, 2.44pm
(Alexandru Dobre/AP)
(Alexandru Dobre/AP)

A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend the arrest of Andrew Tate by 30 days.

The social media personality has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen with 4.7 million Twitter followers, was initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and being part of an organised crime gang.

His brother Tristan and two Romanian women have been detained in the same case.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania
Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman from Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said prosecutors requested a second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention – while investigations continue – on Thursday.

That request was granted on Friday, Ms Bolla said.

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s December 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

The Tates are likely to appeal the latest extension.

Ioan Gliga, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, said he considers the ruling Friday “totally unjustified”.

“Only an hour ago, the session was closed and the file has 20 volumes,” he said, “I find it very hard to believe that someone has the physical capacity to study the file in such a short time, as only yesterday it reached the tribunal.”

A post on Andrew Tate’s Twitter account on Thursday said: “I’m in detention as they ‘look’ for evidence. Evidence they will never find because we are not guilty. They have and will continue to ignore and throw away any and all testimony or hard evidence we are innocent.”

“My case isn’t about the truth. This is about Politics,” the post read.

A police officer looks on as a luxury vehicle seized in a case against media influencer Andrew Tate is towed away
A police officer looks on as a luxury vehicle seized in a case against media influencer Andrew Tate is towed away (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Tate, a former professional kickboxer who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest last week and towed away a fleet of luxury cars which included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated £3.2 million.

Prosecutors said if they can prove the owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the investigation’s expenses and compensate victims.

Tate unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

After the Tates and the women were arrested in December, Diicot said it had identified six victims who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by the members of the alleged gang.

The agency said victims were lured with pretences of love, and later intimidated, kept under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in recorded pornographic acts.

