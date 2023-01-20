Police should have got GP opinion before granting shotgun licence, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police should have got GP opinion before granting shotgun licence, inquest told

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 1.58pm
Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)
Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

Police should have obtained a GP’s medical opinion before granting the shotgun licence which enabled Jake Davison to kill five people in Plymouth, an inquest has heard.

Davison, 22, killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, after a row at their home in the Devon city on the evening of August 12 2021.

He then shot dead Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee Martyn, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area of the city.

Davison, an apprentice crane operator, turned the black Weatherby pump-action shotgun on himself before armed police officers reached him.

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, of Devon and Cornwall Police told an inquest into the deaths in Exeter on Friday that officers should have gained medical evidence about Davison when considering his application for a shotgun licence.

Plymouth incident
Five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison (Ben Birchall/PA)

He told the inquest: “Opinion should have been sought from a GP.”

Mr Linden said that according to 2017 Home Office guidance, officers “may reach their own conclusions as to the significance of the medical evidence supplied” if they cannot obtain it.

Davison applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017, with one issued by Devon and Cornwall Police in January 2018 which was valid for five years.

The force revoked Davison’s licence and seized his shotgun in 2020, after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park, but returned them in 2021 – weeks before the killings.

The inquest heard Davison declared that he had autism on his application, and gave consent for his GP to share information with police about his medical history.

However, Davison’s GP refused to provide an opinion to police assessing whether Davison should be issued with a shotgun certificate.

Mr Linden previously said the GP’s refusal to provide information for Davison’s application was “not rare” at the time, but acknowledged there was no policy in place for what to do when that happened.

The inquest also heard officers in Devon and Cornwall were not given effective training to process gun licence applications at the time.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the victims’ families, said to Mr Linden: “There was no syllabus, no specific training programme, no specific training of firearms inquiry officers.”

Mr Linden replied: “There was an absence of effective training, I will say that.”

Mr Adamson also asked: “Any person within Devon and Cornwall Police force who comes into contact with someone with a certificate, either firearms or shotgun, and is involved in an incident of violence or had mental health issues which are such they pose a risk, should have firearms certificate and ammunition and explosive removed from them?”

Mr Linden said: “Yes, it’s really quite straightforward.”

The inquest continues.

