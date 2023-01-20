Christian Kirk: Jacksonville enjoy being the underdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Christian Kirk: Jacksonville enjoy being the underdog

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 2.36pm Updated: January 20 2023, 2.40pm
Christian Kirk is ready for a big weekend for the Jacksonville Jaguars (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Christian Kirk is ready for a big weekend for the Jacksonville Jaguars (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk says the perennial underdogs are ready to once again bare their teeth fresh from pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in play-off history.

The lifeless Jags had recorded the NFL’s worst regular season record in each of the last two seasons, making this year’s turnaround all the more impressive.

The appointment of head coach Doug Pederson and smart off-season acquisitions like Kirk have complemented nascent quarterback Trevor Lawrence and helped them win the AFC South.

More excitement followed as the Jags bounced back from 27-0 down in last weekend’s wild-card clash with the Los Angeles Chargers to win 31-30 – the third-largest comeback in NFL post-season history.

“Unfortunately, I think in the first half some of the play-off nerves and stuff like that were setting in,” wide receiver Kirk, who scored a touchdown against Chargers, told the PA news agency.

“We were trying a little bit too hard to make something happen. There were just some small things that kind of got away from us. We dug ourselves a hole offensively. Not a situation that you want to get in.

“But we came in at half-time and everyone kind of told one another ‘we’ve been here before’ – we’ve done this so far this season, come back from some deficits and been able to win the game.

“We just knew we had to take it one play at a time, defence get some stops and offensively we have to score every time we get the ball. We’re able to go out there, trust in one another and do that.

“It was a big moment for our team and this organisation, but quickly after we kind of flushed it and were able to move those emotions onto Kansas City.”

The Jaguars are purring as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, having won six games on the trot and lost just once since their 27-17 defeat at Arrowhead Stadium in week 10.

“Early on in the season we were getting written off – nobody was expecting us to do anything,” Kirk said of the Jags, who will return to their home away from home Wembley later this year to play a 10th game in London.

“We got a couple of wins, showed that we can play some good football and then went on a five-game losing streak in October. That was a low point in the season and a tough time for us. Everybody kind of forgot about us.

The Jags lost 21-17 to the Denver Broncos at Wembley in October
The Jags lost 21-17 to the Denver Broncos at Wembley in October (Simon Marper/PA)

“We came out of the bye week midway through our season (following the Chiefs loss) and said ‘hey, we’ve got to commit to this – if we want to accomplish all our goals, we have to win every game from here on out’.

“Obviously in that span we lost a game but we started stringing together some wins and really playing the football that we wanted to play and just trusting one another.

“Slowly but surely I guess people started putting some recognition of what we can do and obviously winning the AFC South was a big feat for us.

“We kind of like being the underdog and just kind of flying under the radar, and just trusting in everybody in this building, not worried about what anybody says outside of this building because we know the type of team that we are.”

That approach explains why the Jags are not ruffled by the fact pundits and bookmakers expect Saturday’s AFC divisional clash to go the way of the Patrick Mahomes-inspired Chiefs.

Instead, they are relishing their underdog title and continuing to harness the mindset of “fear nothing and attack everything” that Kirk says has served them so well.

“We’ve been the underdog in probably the last, I don’t know, eight games that we’ve played in, so it’s nothing new to us,” the wide receiver added.

“We don’t expect anybody to come out and say that we’re going to be world beaters and champs, and we’re the best team by any means.

“We know that every game is going to be a challenge for us and that’s alright. We believe in the guys that we have in this building to get it done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Christian Kirk is ready for a big weekend for the Jacksonville Jaguars (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Christian Kirk is ready for a big weekend for the Jacksonville Jaguars (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented