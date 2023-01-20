Counter-terror police arrest armed man as maternity wing evacuated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Counter-terror police arrest armed man as maternity wing evacuated

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 4.20pm Updated: January 20 2023, 5.22pm
A bomb disposal unit outside St James’s Hospital, Leeds (PA)
Counter-terror police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious package at a hospital’s maternity wing.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said wards on the Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds were evacuated after the suspect was detained at around 5am on Friday.

Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene and a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure, but it was later reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital.

St James’s Hospital incident
A bomb disposal unit at St James’s Hospital, Leeds (Ben Lack/PA)

Police said extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.

The wing is home to the majority of the hospital’s maternity services, as well as some respiratory and bereavement services.

CTP North East, which is leading the investigation, said searches of a car and a number of premises are ongoing – and the suspect, from Leeds, remains in custody for questioning.

Police said it is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety.

Superintendent Dan Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the work of the emergency services, and a man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.

“We are continuing to liaise with our counter terrorism colleagues as they progress their investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable public concern and we are linking with our partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.”

Confirming the critical incident at the hospital had been stood down, Steve Bush, medical director at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Patients who were evacuated are being moved back to their wards.

“It may be some time before we are back to business as usual in these areas, so please bear with us.

“Unfortunately some patient appointments were cancelled as a result of today’s incident and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused – these will be rearranged as soon as possible.”

