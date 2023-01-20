Life sentence for teenage robber who murdered boy aged 16 in park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Life sentence for teenage robber who murdered boy aged 16 in park

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 4.56pm
Kyi-Riece Sylvester who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey, London, for his part in the murder of Stelios Averkiou (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Kyi-Riece Sylvester who has been found guilty at the Old Bailey, London, for his part in the murder of Stelios Averkiou (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A prolific teenage robber has been locked up for at least 19 years for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the leg for the sake of a mobile phone.

Stelios Averkiou was sitting on a park bench with two friends when he was targeted by Kyi-Riece Sylvester on August 1, 2021.

Sylvester, 18, stabbed him repeatedly and ran off with his mobile phone, the Old Bailey was told.

His partner in crime, Leon Gruber, also 18, had made off on a bicycle belonging to one of Stelios’ friends, jurors were told.

The victim fell unconscious and died in hospital on August 10, 2021.

A post-mortem examination found Stelios died from blood loss after sustaining three stab wounds to the upper thigh, with one 16.5cm deep.

The incident happened in broad daylight in Lordship Recreation Park in Tottenham, north London.

Kyi-Riece Sylvester court case
Leon Gruber, who was cleared of murder, was jailed for robberies (Met Police/PA)

Jacob Hallam KC had said the defendants had acted as a “team” of robbers targeting anyone they came across in the park.

There was no dispute the defendants robbed Stelios of his mobile phone and his friend’s bicycle or that Sylvester stabbed him.

Sylvester had denied meaning to kill or cause really serious harm and Gruber denied encouraging the violence.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Sylvester, of Edmonton, north London, was found guilty of murder and Gruber of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, was cleared over the death.

On Friday, Sylvester was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years.

He was handed concurrent sentences for six robberies before and after the murder, which he had admitted.

Judge John Hillen cited Metropolitan Police figures which logged 78,034 knife crime offences in a period between 2017 and 2022, with Haringey borough having the second highest rate.

According to the Met figures, 30 young people lost their lives to murder in 2021 – the highest number of teenage homicides since the Second World War, the judge said.

Judge Hillen said: “The courts have to deal with the consequences of knife crime on the victims, their families, and also on the young perpetrators whose own lives and their families’ lives are ruined by this terrible trend of violence.”

The judge noted that Sylvester was 16 at the time of the murder and had been robbing people since the age of 13, with six previous convictions for nine offences.

The robbery of Stelios came with “extra excitement” because he had gone to the same school and was associated with a rival gang to Sylvester, the judge said.

He added that the murder happened in broad daylight when there were parents and children around enjoying the summer afternoon.

On the impact on Stelios’ family, he quoted his mother as saying: “It was not as though he had a long term illness and we had the chance to care for him and say goodbye. He was literally there one minute and gone the next.”

As he was sent down, a member of the victim’s family called for him to “rot” in jail and left the courtroom screaming.

Gruber had admitted five robberies and was sentenced to 34 months in custody.

