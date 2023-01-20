William speaks to people helping with Australia’s flood recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince of Wales has made an online call to some of the people dealing with devastating floods in Australia to say “make sure that you’re all looking out for yourselves as well as each other”.

William offered his support in a video call with a group of people, including small business owners, frontline responders plus local community and indigenous people’s leaders, who represent some of the regions of Australia recently hit by serious flooding.

He told them: “We have got people like you guys looking out for each other and supporting each other – that’s what really matters, and so you are getting everyone through it.”

William also said: “Please make sure you are looking after yourselves and those in your communities who need because some people will be suffering in silence.

“I just want to make sure that you’re all looking out for yourselves as well as each other. It’s really important.”

Kensington Palace said William had made a donation to help with the efforts of the Australian Red Cross in the affected regions but would not say how much he had given.

Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia have all been hit by devastating floods over the past few months.

Heartening but heartbreaking to speak with some of those affected by the serious flooding in Australia. As ever, their sense of community and selflessness is humbling, but it is terrible that such devastation seems to be occurring more often. ▶️ https://t.co/pUmsCCGIoP pic.twitter.com/Aejur2l3si — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 20, 2023

The conditions in the Kimberley region of north-west Western Australia has been described as a one-in-a-100-year flood event and the worst flooding in that district’s history.

William spoke to Daniel Cleave and Curtis Arthur, who are the owners of a small business in Shepparton, Victoria, along with Grace Langlands, who is a member of the New South Wales State Emergency Service.

Maureen Carter, the chief executive of the Nindilingarri Health Service in the Kimberly Region of Western Australia, and Brad Flowers, who owns the Overland Corner Hotel, Upper Murray, South Australia, were also on the call.

They described their experiences during the recent flooding and the lasting impact it has had.

There was also a discussion about how the communities have to come together to help one another through these difficult times.

A number of charitable funds have been set up and much-needed supplies have also been donated.

William listened carefully, as one of them described the impact of the flooding as like “walking through a war zone” because of “the amount of force and cars on top of cars – never realising the damage behind the water and the damage it can create”.

William smiled as a member of the group told him that if there is something that someone needs “we will all chip in, we are a pretty rough bunch the old Australians, but we get through it together”.

He also heard that efforts to try and help people deal with the devastation on the ground is still ongoing.

One of the callers said: “We are still out there bringing the community together” and “everyone is helping out dropping off food, drinks and papers.”