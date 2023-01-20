Fire brigade needs to reform to provide ‘best possible service’ says report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fire brigade needs to reform to provide ‘best possible service’ says report

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 6.10pm Updated: January 20 2023, 6.22pm
Firefighters will not be able to provide the "best possible service" to people in need unless the fire service is urgently reformed, a report claims (Alamy/PA)
Firefighters will not be able to provide the “best possible service” to people in need unless the fire service is urgently reformed, a report claims (Alamy/PA)

Firefighters will not be able to provide the “best possible service” to people in need unless the fire service is urgently reformed, a report claims.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services, Andy Cooke, said the service needs to change after his annual report found examples of bullying, harassment and discrimination among staff and brigade leaders.

The London Fire Brigade and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service were placed in special measures in 2022 because of the way they handle these issues.

Bosses at the London brigade were said to not always act in line with its diversity and inclusivity standards.

Half of fire services were given requires improvement or inadequate grades for fairness and diversity.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector Andy Cooke interview
Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector Andy Cooke said the service needs to change after his annual report found examples of bullying, harassment and discrimination among staff and brigade leaders (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Staff surveys found ethnic minority, LGBTQ+, disabled and neurodiverse staff were significantly more likely to say they had been bullied or harassed at work.

The report also highlighted patient safety issues and said it would be a “challenge” to keep communities safe if firefighters vote to strike.

Inspections revealed 14 out of 44 services could improve how they respond to routine incidents while five of them were not ranked good or outstanding.

Fire-related deaths in the year to March 2022, had increased by 15% compared with the previous 12 months.

It added that “we can’t be fully assured” of how crews would respond to a major incident such as the Manchester Arena bombing and told ten fire services to improve how they respond to terrorist attacks.

Some crews were found not to have given their crews enough training on this change on how to help the ambulance service treat patients.

Response times were found to have improved by 13 seconds in the year to June 2022, compared with the previous year to eight minutes 52 seconds, but 11 of 37 services that have specific response standards are not meeting any.

Mr Cooke called for four of the six recommendations of the inspectorate’s previous report which have not yet been implemented to be put into place.

That report called on the Government to pass a law which would give chief fire officers operational independence.

It also urged the department to “precisely define” the role of fire and rescue services, remove variation between services in how they define risk and review how  pay and conditions are determined.

Recommendations in the earlier report which urged the Government to create a code of ethics for the service and  “address the deficit” in its capacity have been implemented.

Mr Cooke said: “Reform of the fire service is still urgently needed… I am frustrated at the lack of progress…. only two of our six recommendations have been implemented.

“I expect to see further commitments from the Government very soon. Both the public and fire and rescue services deserve better.”

Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: “The FBU is disappointed with the new State of Fire and Rescue annual report.

“Despite the correct diagnosis, he doesn’t prescribe the correct course of treatment – national standards.

“Neither does the report address more than a decade of central funding cuts, 11,500 firefighter posts lost and years of pay cuts.’

