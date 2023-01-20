Huge games at both ends of the table – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Huge games at both ends of the table – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 6.28pm Updated: January 20 2023, 6.40pm
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) and West Ham boss David Moyes meet again (PA)
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) and West Ham boss David Moyes meet again (PA)

The Premier League plays host to a series of titanic showdowns this weekend with plenty of crucial questions set to be answered at both ends of the table.

Leaders Arsenal head into a showdown with in-form Manchester United while Liverpool take on Chelsea with both sides’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League in the balance.

At the other end of the table, West Ham face Everton in a match that could spell the end for the manager who finishes on the losing side.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the big talking points.

Gunner do it?

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Leaders Arsenal are looking to sink in-form Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

The ease with which Arsenal swept aside their north London rivals Tottenham last weekend underscored their status as legitimate title contenders, and possibly even favourites.

If they come through another enormous test against Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United on Sunday, few will doubt their credentials.

Casemiro’s suspension has dealt a major blow to the visitors, but as they head into recently uncharted territory, can Mikel Arteta’s men continue to hold their nerve?

City slipping?

Pep Guardiola file photo
Pep Guardiola has some problems to fix at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola was heavily critical of his Manchester City side after the champions needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

Coming after a dismal Carabao Cup exit at Southampton and derby defeat at Manchester United, City’s first-half display further underlined recent concerns over their form and questioned the strength of their title defence while Arsenal continue to look strong at the top.

“We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons,” said Guardiola in an outspoken rant, adding that he felt the Gunners could “destroy” them on current form. The Spaniard will now be expecting a reaction as City host Wolves on Sunday.

Klopp clipped?

Jurgen Klopp file photo
Jurgen Klopp has cut an increasingly anguished figure of late (Gareth Fuller/PA)

With both Liverpool and Chelsea sitting a huge 19 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, defeat for either in Saturday’s Anfield showdown would realistically spell the end of their top-four ambitions.

Klopp still clearly holds a lot of credit after inspiring the Reds to their historic title triumph but the outcome may be bleaker for Graham Potter, who is still to convince some of the more impatient elements of the Stamford Bridge support that he is the right man for the job.

Magpies flying high?

Newcastle United v Fulham – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Are Eddie Howe’s Newcastle really in title contention? (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Almost five months have passed since Newcastle last tasted Premier League defeat and they head to Selhurst Park on Saturday with the praise of Eagles boss Patrick Vieira ringing in their ears.

Vieira insists that despite a current nine-point deficit, Eddie Howe’s men stand a chance of overhauling the Gunners and claiming the title this season.

But in order to achieve that improbable feat they will have to guard against any slip-ups in south London.

Sack race

West Ham United v Everton – Premier League – London Stadium
Which one of David Moyes and Frank Lampard will fall first? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Some claim Saturday’s Premier League clash between West Ham and Everton could yield a unique double-sacking if the game ends in a draw.

David Moyes and Frank Lampard are clinging precariously to their respective jobs, with both teams languishing in the relegation zone on 15 points.

The pressure on Lampard may be more ferocious but former Evertonian Moyes and his team also need a win, so there is plenty riding on the contest in east London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) and West Ham boss David Moyes meet again (PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) and West Ham boss David Moyes meet again (PA)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented