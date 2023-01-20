Shaun Murphy fires warning to Judd Trump after setting up semi-final clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shaun Murphy fired a warning to newly-crowned Masters champion Judd Trump after setting up a semi-final showdown at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

Murphy held his nerve as he compiled a break of 81 in the deciding frame to edge Anthony McGill 5-4, while Trump overcame China’s Xiao Guodong 5-3.

Murphy, seeking his first title since the 2020 Welsh Open, believes Trump has had it too easy in the tournament so far, and says he is in the running to cause an upset.

Thrilled with the win today against a seriously good opponent in Anthony McGill. Doesn’t get any easier though as we move into the semifinals tomorrow night. We go again 👍🏻 @WeAreWST @socialie pic.twitter.com/iKS0uYGqiy — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) January 20, 2023

“I think he’s won a lot of matches this week on reputation,” said Murphy. “I think people have collapsed against him. I won’t be collapsing. He will have to beat me.”

Murphy led 3-1 against McGill and nudged back ahead at 4-3 after McGill had levelled matters. The Scot hit a century to force the decider but it was Murphy who got over the line.

Murphy added: “I am in a very lucky position, because I’ve won a lot of professional events over my career, all of the majors.

“I am in that position of not being under pressure to win in a particular week.

“I know I’m going to win soon. I know my game is good.”

Meanwhile Trump recovered from trailing 1-0 and 2-1 against world number 34 Guodong, before stretching away and completing his victory with a break of 117.