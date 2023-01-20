Rico Lewis: Manchester City will not mess about in title race with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rico Lewis: Manchester City will not mess about in title race with Arsenal

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 10.34pm
Rico Lewis shone as Manchester City beat Tottenham on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rico Lewis shone as Manchester City beat Tottenham on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rico Lewis believes Manchester City sent out a strong statement to Arsenal this week – but the former Thai boxer admits he still does not feel like a full member of the team.

The impressively tough 18-year-old full-back or midfielder underlined his emergence this season with an outstanding display as City came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

The turnaround ensured City got back to winning ways after successive defeats and breathed life back into their title challenge by cutting Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

“We showed the character of the team,” said the teenager, who displays a fighting spirit on the field his father Rick, a former British Thai boxing champion and coach, will undoubtedly be proud of.

“We showed the season is not over and there is still plenty of time to come back. It is the same City that has won the Premier League four times (in five years), and we’re not here to mess about.”

The season has been a whirlwind for academy graduate Lewis, who only made his senior debut in August.

He marked his first start with a goal against Sevilla in the Champions League in November and has been a regular feature of the side since the World Cup break.

His versatility has perhaps been the key, with his game combining defensive toughness, pace, a willingness to attack down the flank and an ability to move inside into midfield, as manager Pep Guardiola often demands.

His performances have earned praise from Guardiola and he concedes it has all been hard to take in.

He said: “Every game for me is just a massive surprise. I don’t expect to play any games so the games that I have been able to play already – it’s just overwhelming really.

“Obviously I feel like I belong but not really like I’m part of the team – I’m just playing with them. I feel that will come gradually but right now it’s just playing games and doing as much as I can for the team.”

Lewis was on the end of some robust challenges from Spurs but he did not shirk the challenge, his steeliness ingrained in a childhood that included learning kick boxing from his father.

Rico Lewis collides with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Lewis was given some rough treatment by Spurs (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lewis said: “(My boxing’s) probably not on par with his, that was just something I did when I was a bit younger. It probably helped me a lot with balance and agility and stuff like that.”

The roles between father and son have now changed with Lewis junior introducing Lewis senior to his sport.

“He’s got into football a lot more recently because I have been playing,” Lewis said. “He never played football and never did anything to do with football but now he is involved in it I think he loves it just as much as I do, probably.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Rico Lewis shone as Manchester City beat Tottenham on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Rico Lewis shone as Manchester City beat Tottenham on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented