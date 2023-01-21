Rare breed horses help with biodiversity push at National Trust estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare breed horses help with biodiversity push at National Trust estate

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 12.04am
The Ardennes comtois cross horse pulls a log (National Trust Images/ Mike Selby/ PA)
The Ardennes comtois cross horse pulls a log (National Trust Images/ Mike Selby/ PA)

Two rare breed horses are helping to drag pine logs clear of a plantation at a National Trust estate so that a wider variety of trees – less vulnerable to being wiped out by one single illness – can be planted.

The hooves of the Suffolk Punch and the Ardennes Comtois cross will cause minimal damage to the local soil and wildlife at the Oxburgh Estate in Norfolk compared to heavy logging machinery, the National Trust said.

An area of pine plantation, planted in the 1970s for timber production, is to be repopulated with native mixed broadleaves including hazel, oak, walnut, and sweet chestnut.

This is designed to increase the woodland’s resilience to climate change and disease, helping to lessen the risk of trees being wiped out by one single illness, the National Trust said.

It is hoped it will prevent severe damage like that caused by ash dieback, according to the conservation charity.

Tom Day, the National Trust’s Area Ranger for Oxburgh Estate, said: “This is a crucial time for us to double down on our parkland conservation efforts.

The Suffolk Punch horse pulls a log. (National Trust Images/ Mike Selby/ PA)
The Suffolk Punch horse pulls a log (National Trust Images/Mike Selby/PA)

“Right now, the area of the pine plantation is severely lacking in biodiversity and contains 50% less wildlife than in the rest of our woodlands.

“By repopulating it with mixed broadleaf trees, we not only increase the structural diversity of the woodlands which will help maintain them for the long-term, but also vastly improve the quality of the habitat to attract more species and more diverse wildlife.

“In other parts of our parklands, we are already seeing the positive effects of this kind of work in the form of dark green fritillary and silver washed fritillary butterfly sightings.

“As we are able to open up the dense canopy of the woodland allowing light onto the woodland floor, such sightings will become increasingly common, and with some luck we might even be able to spot purple emperor butterflies in the future.

“Including a Suffolk Horse in the management of the property’s woodlands the project also serves as an important contribution to contemporary conservation efforts for this rare breed and mirrors how such work would have been carried out, as long as 400 years ago.”

Suffolk Horses, also historically known as the Suffolk Punch, are native to the region, and is one of only four English breeds of heavy horse bred specifically for ploughing and pulling loads.

It is these “gentle giants” that helped to shape the area’s rural landscape.

However, due to the mechanisation of farming, the Suffolk Horse’s numbers rapidly declined in the 20th century and with less than 500 horses registered in the UK today they are classed as critically endangered by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and listed on the priority watchlist, the National Trust said.

During select phases, the Suffolk Horses’ work will be accompanied by a modern timber harvester.

The project is part of the National Trust’s 10-year sustainable woodland management plan for the region, which will run until 2029 across various locations in East Anglia.

