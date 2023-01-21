HS2 archaeologists find scars of early Civil War skirmish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HS2 archaeologists find scars of early Civil War skirmish

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 12.04am
Evidence of what could be one of the first skirmishes of the English Civil War in the 17th century has been uncovered by HS2 archaeologists.

Around 200 impact marks from pistol shots were discovered on a heavily fortified medieval gatehouse of Coleshill Manor in Warwickshire.

More than 40 musket balls were also found in nearby soil, further suggesting a confrontation took place.

The first recorded battle of the Civil War was the Battle of Curdworth Bridge in 1642, a short distance from Coleshill Manor.

Professor Alice Roberts, historian and presenter of BBC show Digging For Britain, which will feature HS2’s archaeology work, said: “The discovery of the medieval gatehouse at Coleshill was quite unexpected and I was amazed at just how much of the monumental stone building – with its two great octagonal towers – had survived below the ground.

“The front of the gatehouse was pockmarked and had clearly been shot at with muskets – perhaps for target practice – but there’s also an intriguing possibility that we’re looking at evidence of the earliest skirmish of the Civil War.”

Stuart Pierson, archaeologist at Wessex Archaeology, commissioned to carry out the excavations for HS2, described the discoveries as “extraordinary”.

He went on: “These findings – not recorded in historical records – would have been lost to time had it not been for the expertise and hard work of the team.”

Coleshill Manor, next to a bridge over the River Cole, was in the hands of Royalist Simon Digby as the Civil War approached.

It would have been a strategic position that the Parliamentarians would have wanted to control, and experts believe they would have passed close to it on their way to Curdworth Bridge.

Records of the Civil War are confined to major battles, so many details of events are unknown.

More than 100 archaeological sites have been examined on the route of phase one of HS2’s high-speed railway which is being constructed between London and Birmingham.

