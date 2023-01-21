Harry Maguire knows it is a ‘squad game’ at Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Maguire knows it is a ‘squad game’ at Manchester United

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 9.03am Updated: January 21 2023, 9.20am
Harry Maguire has made only seven starts for Manchester United so far this season (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire knows the importance of competition for places at the club.

The England centre-back has made just seven starts for United, and only one in the Premier League since August, so far in a season that has included him missing a series of fixtures in October due to injury.

Having played the full duration of the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on January 3, Maguire then made a late appearance off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City, before being an unused substitute in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Maguire on the substitutes bench ahead of the match at Crystal Palace on Wednesday
Speaking to United Daily ahead of Sunday’s game at Arsenal, the 29-year-old said: “I think subs throughout our season have been really important, they’ve scored some crucial goals, players have come on and had a big impact in the game. So we know it’s a squad game.

“Obviously everyone wants to start and everyone’s disappointed when they don’t start the games, but that’s the way it should be because we’re all footballers, we’re all competitive, we want to play football. But we’ve also got to be ready when we’re called upon.

“I think our fixture list from now until the end of the season is relentless, not much break, not much rest in between games. So I’m sure fresh legs will be used.

“And I think if you’re going to be a successful squad, it’s so important to have competition for places in each position, and I think we’ve got that in this team now.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a training session
Wednesday’s result at Selhurst Park, ending what had been a nine-game winning streak for United in all competitions, left Erik ten Hag’s men third in the Premier League table.

They head into Sunday’s contest at the Emirates Stadium eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who they beat 3-1 at Old Trafford in September, having played a game more.

Key midfielder Casemiro is unavailable as he has to serve a one-match ban after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the match at Palace.

Forward Anthony Martial and full-back Diogo Dalot will be assessed in the build-up to the trip to north London, where winger Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature despite returning to team training.

