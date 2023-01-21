Novak Djokovic plays through the pain to beat Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Novak Djokovic plays through the pain to beat Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 11.36am Updated: January 21 2023, 1.44pm
Novak Djokovic had more treatment to his left leg (Aaron Favila/AP)
Novak Djokovic had more treatment to his left leg (Aaron Favila/AP)

Novak Djokovic continued to defy a hamstring injury as a straight-sets victory over Grigor Dimitrov sent him into the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The title favourite admitted after needing a medical timeout and dropping a set to French qualifier Enzo Couacaud that he was concerned, and a clash with 27th seed Dimitrov was a much better test of his physical condition.

He took another timeout after falling to the floor at the side of the court at the end of the first set but, despite continuing to limp and looking uncomfortable at times, clinched a 7-6 (7) 6-3 6-4 victory.

Djokovic said: “It kind of always starts well and then some movement happens and then it gets worse. Pills kick in, some hot cream and stuff, that works for a little bit, then it doesn’t, then works again. It’s really a roller coaster, honestly.

“It requires a lot of energy that is being spent from my side mentally and physically, as well, to deal with the match with my opponent and also with a not-ideal physical state.

“But it is what it is. It’s kind of circumstances that you have to accept. I’m just very grateful that I’m actually able to play. The way it looked just before the tournament started, I thought that it wouldn’t be possible.

“I’m still here and still holding on. I don’t know what awaits, but I do hope and I have faith for the best.”

It was only two years ago that Djokovic tore an abdominal muscle during the tournament yet still managed to win a ninth title, and none of his rivals will be expecting him to give up the chance of a 10th without an almighty battle.

The strapping on Djokovic’s left leg was even more substantial than on previous days but he settled well into the match, breaking serve in the opening game.

Dimitrov saved three set points at 5-3 and it appeared Djokovic was in full control but he was broken serving for the set and then had to save two set points, one at 5-6 and one in the tie-break.

Novak Djokovic collapsed to the court after winning the first set
Novak Djokovic collapsed to the court after winning the first set (Aaron Favila/AP)

When he took the set with a volley, the crowd would have expected to see a celebration, but instead Djokovic collapsed to the court looking stony-faced and called for the trainer.

The pain was evident on his face as he had the muscle massaged but, although there were moments when Djokovic did not appear to be moving properly, particularly going forwards, he was able to hare around on the baseline seemingly without too much hindrance.

Having beaten Dimitrov nine times in their previous 10 meetings probably helped. The Bulgarian at times threatened to make things complicated for Djokovic but, despite going down on the court twice more, he found a way through to set up a clash with Australia’s Alex De Minaur.

Alex De Minaur
Alex De Minaur is keeping the Australian flag flying (Aaron Favila/AP)

De Minaur, who had a comfortable afternoon against France’s Benjamin Bonzi, is not reading too much into Djokovic’s injury, saying: “Ultimately he’s one of the best players in the world, and I’m just going to have to take it to him and not shy away from the occasion. I’m going to make sure to make it as tough as I can.”

Teenage ninth seed Holger Rune is yet to drop a set and recovered from a heavy fall to beat Ugo Humbert in straight sets, setting up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Three unseeded Americans – Ben Shelton, JJ Wolf and Tommy Paul – also made it through to the last 16, and one of that trio or Roberto Bautista Agut will reach the semi-finals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices
Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me

Editor's Picks

Most Commented