Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Volodymyr Zelensky honours people killed in helicopter crash in Kyiv

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 1.32pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his Deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych, national police official and the three crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Kyiv suburbs of Brovary. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his Deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych, national police official and the three crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Kyiv suburbs of Brovary. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held an emotional meeting with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash in Kyiv earlier this week.

He spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday’s crash in the Brovary area of the capital.

The helicopter carrying interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other senior officials crashed into a nursery school building in the residential suburb, killing him and about a dozen other people, including a child on the ground.

The scene of the helicopter crash
The scene of the helicopter crash (Daniel Cole/AP)

Mr Monastyrskyi, who oversaw the country’s police and emergency services, is the most senior official killed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

His death, along with the rest of his ministry’s leadership and the entire helicopter crew, was the second major calamity in four days for Ukraine, after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in the south-eastern city of Dnipro, killing dozens of civilians.

At the sombre service in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky and his wife laid flowers on the seven coffins draped in the blue and yellow flags of Ukraine. He then spoke briefly with the families as a small orchestra played.

The cause of the crash is not known but Mr Zelensky said earlier that it happened because the country is at war. That view was repeated by Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of Ukraine’s parliament, speaking after the service.

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash
Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena pay their respects (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“All this would not have happened if not for this terrible and undeclared war which the Russian Federation is waging against Ukraine,” Mr Stefanchuk said. “Therefore, we must remember this and not forget these people. Because for Ukraine and Ukrainians, every lost life is a great tragedy.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine, nearing the end of its 11th month, is “in a state of deadlock”, with Ukrainian forces apparently achieving small gains in the north east, near the town of Kreminna, while Russian forces “have likely been reconstituting” in the eastern town of Soledar after taking it earlier in the week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said.

“There is a realistic possibility of local Russian advances” around Bakhmut, an eastern city whose capture would give the Kremlin a long-awaited victory after months of battlefield setbacks, the ministry said in its regular update.

Fierce battles for Bakhmut have been raging and three civilians were killed by Russian shelling in that area of the eastern Donetsk region, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office said on Saturday morning.

Five civilians have been killed and 13 wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours in Ukraine’s east and south, where active fighting is ongoing, Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Ukrainian forces overnight repelled Russian attacks in Bakhmut and other parts of the country’s embattled east, the military said on Saturday morning.

A 60-year-old woman died after Russian shells hit her home in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, local governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He added that four other people were wounded in the province.

One woman was also killed in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian forces launched more than 160 shelling attacks overnight, governor Oleksandr Starukh said. He added that 21 cities and towns were targeted, and two other civilians were injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented