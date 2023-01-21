Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee tied at the top in Abu Dhabi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee tied at the top in Abu Dhabi

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 2.22pm
Shane Lowry holds a share of the lead (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Shane Lowry holds a share of the lead (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Former Open champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari share the lead with Min Woo Lee ahead of the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as the cream rose to the top on day three.

Irishman Lowry began the day three shots off the lead but produced a third-round 66, which included a hole-out eagle from the sixth fairway, to move to 13 under par and reach the summit.

Australian Lee made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66, with the highlight of his round coming at the short fourth as he almost made a hole-in-one.

Halfway co-leader Molinari started brightly on Saturday, carding birdies at the second and third, but bogeyed the fifth before staging a fightback on the back nine that saw the Italian pick up shots at the 10th and 18th to shoot 69 and join Lowry and Lee at the top.

Lowry is aiming to become a two-time winner of this event after claiming the title in 2019.

He said: “First tournament of the year, you don’t know what’s going to happen. My thing would be I try and give myself as many chances to win as I can and at some stage hopefully it happens.

“Tomorrow I’ve got a chance to go out there and do something special, so hopefully I can bring the game that I brought the last few days and roll a few putts in as well and you never know.”

Speaking about his extraordinary eagle at the sixth, Lowry added: “I had a nice number. I had 162 yards and it looked like at the time there wasn’t much wind, it was just a nice eight iron.

“I was just trying to cut it off the flag but hit it straight at it. Once it bounced in, it was a Brucie Bonus because I had given myself a few chances early doors and didn’t really hole much.”

Scot Grant Forrest, France’s Victor Perez and Swede Sebastian Soderberg sit one shot off the lead on 12 under.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington is in the four-strong group another stroke back after reeling off six successive birdies in his flawless 64.

Editor's Picks

