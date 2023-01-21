Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter take positives from Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter take positives from Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 4.18pm Updated: January 21 2023, 4.24pm
Chelsea manager Graham Potter, left, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter, left, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter looked for the positives after Liverpool and Chelsea cancelled each other out in a drab goalless draw on Saturday.

Neither team boasted good form heading into the Anfield contest and the game served up reflected their current mid-table Premier League status.

Yet with both sides avoiding the consequences of another defeat during their testing runs, the managers accepted a point apiece.

Liverpool boss Klopp, taking charge of his 1000th game in management, said: “I liked the start of the first half and particularly the start of the second half, so that was good and we need to extend these spells.

“We had moments when we played pretty well. For me it is clear, you have to be ready to make little steps and this was a little step.

“I expect progress and, from the last league game, it was progress, definitely. That is important.

“I think Arsene Wenger lost his 1000th game 6-0, so I am really happy that didn’t happen.”

The result leaves Liverpool with much work to do get back into the race for a top-four place.

Klopp said: “We can only influence this by winning and we didn’t do that.

Mykhailo Mudryk was impressive off the bench on his Chelsea debut
Mykhailo Mudryk was impressive off the bench on his Chelsea debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But there are a lot of games to play and, if you count all the points, a lot of things are possible. To get there we have to continue with the things we did here and in the last two games I saw progress.”

Chelsea thought they had taken a third-minute lead through Kai Havertz but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check and clear-cut chances were few and far between thereafter.

Chelsea manager Potter said: “We were happy with the performance of the team, happy with the energy, the spirit and the discipline we had.

“It’s never easy coming here because of Liverpool’s quality and Anfield, so we take the point, we accept it, and move forward in a positive way.”

In terms of his side’s Champions League qualification prospects, Potter said: “Rather than worry about what is going to happen in four or five months’ time we just have to focus on the next day and the next match.

“The number of players we have had missing has been into double figures. That would affect any team but I think the team has stuck together through a period of a lot of criticism, pressure and noise.”

A bright spot for Chelsea was the performance of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who made a lively debut off the bench in the second half.

Potter said: “He was really good. He’s only been with us a few days but will get better the more he is with us and the more we understand him, and vice-versa, but promising signs.

“From watching him with Shakhtar and seeing his quality, he is dangerous in one-v-one situations in the final third. He can make things happen and I think he’ll get supporters off their feet.”

