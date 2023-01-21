Late Sam Surridge equaliser for Nottingham Forest denies Bournemouth vital win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Sam Surridge equaliser for Nottingham Forest denies Bournemouth vital win

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 5.17pm
Sam Surridge celebrates scoring Nottingham Forest’s equaliser against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Surridge celebrates scoring Nottingham Forest’s equaliser against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Substitute Sam Surridge struck a late leveller to deny former club Bournemouth an overdue Premier League win as Nottingham Forest snatched a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Jaidon Anthony’s first-half finish looked set to end the Cherries’ four-game losing streak in the top flight to ease the pressure on head coach Gary O’Neil.

But striker Surridge, who began his career with the Dorset club, poked home Brennan Johnson’s cross from close range seven minutes from time after replacing debutant Chris Wood.

The dramatic twist pushed Bournemouth into the relegation zone and leaves O’Neil still searching for his first victory since being appointed permanent Bournemouth boss in November.

Meanwhile, in-form Forest maintained their momentum by registering an 11th point from the last 18 available.

Steve Cooper’s side also had a first-half Ryan Yates header disallowed for offside against Willy Boly following VAR intervention.

The visitors handed striker Wood a debut following his arrival from Newcastle on Friday while Bournemouth’s five changes included a first appearance for new signing Dango Ouattara.

Morgan Gibbs-White tested Cherries goalkeeper Neto during a bright start from the visitors before Yates’ 13th-minute header was disallowed on review.

Bournemouth had not registered a top-flight goal or point since November 12 but grew into the game.

Unmarked striker Kieffer Moore somehow directed a close-range header over from a Jordan Zemura cross before Anthony ended their lengthy drought in the 28th minute, aided by the club’s new arrival.

Burkina Faso forward Ouattara, signed from French club Lorient on Thursday for around £20million, burst away from Renan Lodi on the right before crossing for Anthony to take a touch and find the far corner with a confident slot across Wayne Hennessey.

Marauding left-back Zemura was causing the away side constant problems.

He had a goal-bound effort blocked on the line by Forest captain Joe Worrall before delivering another threatening centre which was nodded narrowly wide by Ryan Christie.

Forest were forced into a change in the 45th minute when 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo came on for his debut in place of the injured Yates.

Cooper’s men pushed for a way back into the game in the second period but were initially struggling to create clear chances.

Gibbs-White fired straight at Neto following a well-worked corner routine before Surridge eventually broke Bournemouth’s resistance.

Johnson worked space on the right and, following another VAR review, Surridge was able to celebrate his first Premier League goal of the season to the detriment of his struggling former employers.

