Ollie Watkins snatches the points for Aston Villa against struggling Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ollie Watkins snatches the points for Aston Villa against struggling Southampton

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 5.28pm
Ollie Watkins’ later winner secured all three points for Aston Villa at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ollie Watkins’ later winner secured all three points for Aston Villa at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ollie Watkins’ late winner secured all three points for Aston Villa after Southampton had two goals ruled out at St Mary’s.

Watkins’ header in the 77th minute proved enough for the visitors to win 1-0 and move up to 11th in the Premier League, just one point behind Chelsea and Liverpool.

VAR had intervened twice, once in the first half to rule Kyle Walker-Peters’ final touch offside, and again in the second to overturn James Ward-Prowse’s strike.

Ward-Prowse’s effort was slightly controversial, with a lengthy delay while a potential foul in the build-up was analysed by VAR before the final decision was made.

There was also a delay of several minutes just before half-time when all players were forced back to the dressing room for safety reasons due to a drone flying over the stadium.

The result brought an end to Southampton’s three-game winning run in all competitions and they remain at the bottom of the table.

The match started in cagey fashion, as both sides looked to test each other out in the middle of the field, without any chances at either end.

The first shot came in the 17th minute, after the ball came back out to Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno, but his strike from the edge of the box flew far wide of the target.

Southampton thought they had broken the deadlock in the 25th minute when Walker-Peters got the final touch on a ball headed towards goal by Che Adams, but it was flagged for offside.

That did invigorate the home support after a subdued opening, but just before the half-hour mark, Gavin Bazunu had to be alert at the other end to palm away a shot from Leon Bailey.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with a lack of clear-cut chances, with both sides continuously jostling for possession in the middle of the pitch.

Saints boss Nathan Jones made three substitutes in the 62nd minute in an attempt to inject life into his side and they were almost instantly rewarded when Ward-Prowse thought he had broken the deadlock.

Villa were unable to clear the ball, which was eventually played out to Ward-Prowse who fired goalwards, and it went in over the keeper after a deflection off Douglas Luiz.

But again to the disappointment of the home support it was ruled out, this time for a foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi on Jacob Ramsey.

The winner then arrived with less than quarter of an hour left when Watkins headed the ball past Bazunu from a Luiz free-kick.

The striker was checked by VAR for potentially being in an offside position, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
2
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
3
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
4
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road
5
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
6
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged…
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
9
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
10
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period

More from The Courier

Fox was content to have reached the last-16. Image: SNS
No ‘stress and panic’ for Dundee United as Liam Fox outlines why Rory MacLeod…
Dundee new and old: Josh Mulligan challenges ex-Dee Mark O'Hara. Image: SNS.
St Mirren v Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, key moments as penalties do for the…
Ricky Little was forced off early on in the Arbroath v Motherwell clash after being sick. Image: SNS
Ricky Little 'violently sick' during Arbroath Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell as Ian Campbell…
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man and woman injured during St Andrews disturbance
Aziz Behich celebrates his crucial opener. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict as Tangerines overcome early wobble to navigate University challenge
Arbroath keeper Cammy Gill blocks a Mikael Mandron effort against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Angus side crash out of Scottish Cup…
No trains will run between Dundee and Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick
No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works
Cameron Laidlaw leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie cannabis dealer's home raided hours after he collected drugs
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Image: Courtesy of Family Affair Films.
Paul Whitelaw: Curl up for some comfort viewing with this week's TV travelogue choices

Editor's Picks

Most Commented