Forest boss Steve Cooper salutes Sam Surridge after maiden Premier League goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Forest boss Steve Cooper salutes Sam Surridge after maiden Premier League goal

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 6.46pm
Sam Surridge netted his first Premier League goal to earn Nottingham Forest a point at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Surridge netted his first Premier League goal to earn Nottingham Forest a point at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper toasted a special moment for Sam Surridge after the substitute claimed his first Premier League goal to snatch a 1-1 draw at former club Bournemouth.

Forest looked set to slip to defeat at the Vitality Stadium following Jaidon Anthony’s opener before Cherries academy graduate Surridge poked home a milestone strike seven minutes from time.

The forward, who was jeered by sections of the home crowd, was given a round of applause in the away dressing room after his crucial impact having come on for debutant Chris Wood.

Cooper felt a draw was the minimum his side merited on the south coast and sang the praises of Surridge, who has been restricted to a peripheral role at the City Ground.

“Booed on and booed off, hey? I say that respectfully, I’m sure there was no malice in that,” said Cooper.

“We’re really fond of Sam. He’s been excellent since he’s come in. I can only say positive things about him. He works so hard, a really, really popular lad, a brilliant team-mate and has never let us down.

“For him to get his first Premier League goal at the club he started at and getting booed coming on the pitch is something I am really happy about – nobody deserves that moment more than him.

“I just pointed him out in the dressing room to everybody else and there was a bit of a round of applause for his first Premier League goal and that’s because everybody is so fond of him.”

Forest dominated much of the second period but initially created little, with Wood largely ineffective following his arrival from Newcastle on Friday before being replaced in the 75th minute.

The visitors, who had a Ryan Yates header disallowed for offside in the first half following VAR intervention, faced another anxious wait late on before Surridge was adjudged to be level with the Bournemouth backline as he converted Brennan Johnson’s low cross.

“I think, in the end, it was the least we deserved,” said Cooper.

“I won’t deny we gave Bournemouth some moments in the first half, which were self-inflicted, the goal included.

“Second half, I thought we were excellent. We were by far the better team, the superior team technically, tactically.”

Anthony fired struggling Bournemouth ahead in the 28th minute, benefiting from an assist from debutant Dango Ouattara to end his club’s four-game goal drought in the league.

But the dramatic twist pushed the Cherries into the relegation zone as Gary O’Neil continues to search for his first victory since being appointed permanent boss in November.

“My over-riding emotion is disappointment because the boys put a lot in,” said O’Neil, whose side lost six successive matches in all competitions prior to Saturday’s draw.

“It’s a small error for the goal. Forest are a threat on transition and we managed it so well for the whole game, they don’t really hurt you with the ball, they hurt you when there’s a turnover.

“That was annoying that one of them caught us.

“There were so many positives from the game as well but, so close to the final whistle, I’m disappointed we weren’t quite able to take all three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Sam Surridge netted his first Premier League goal to earn Nottingham Forest a point at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented