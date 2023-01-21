Boss Eddie Howe convinced the goals will start to flow again for Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Eddie Howe convinced the goals will start to flow again for Newcastle

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 9.18pm
Eddie Howe is not overly concerned by a lack of goals (John Walton/PA)
Eddie Howe is not overly concerned by a lack of goals (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Howe insists he is not overly concerned about Newcastle’s overall attacking ability despite his side playing out a goalless draw with Crystal Palace for the second time this season.

It was the third time since September the teams had no goals to show between them, with Newcastle needing penalties to decide their Carabao Cup clash in November.

The point at Selhurst Park still ensured Howe’s men moved up to third at the close of Saturday’s top-flight action, with fourth-placed Manchester United’s taking on league leaders Arsenal in a crucial clash on Sunday.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Miguel Almiron rues a missed chance (John Walton/PA)

“I thought we did most things right,” said Howe. “I thought we played very well, controlled the game, had chances. Maybe not absolute must-score moments but a lot of chances you’d like to be able to do better with if they happened again.

“A lot of good ball around their box, a lot of really good build-up play, we just couldn’t score a goal. Whenever you’re not scoring it’s a concern, you’re not scoring in the numbers that maybe we would want to, but I don’t think there’s any concern about our style of play or how we’re trying to approach the games.

“I just think teams are giving us a lot of respect, getting a lot of men behind the ball and for the away team in here to have the amount of possession and control that we did is unusual, but credit to them to how they defended and it was a tight game but teams will do that to us the more respect we get.”

The visitors enjoyed a 61 per cent possession advantage during the contest, which also saw them squander 15 corners to the hosts’ three.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Premier League – Selhurst Park
The two teams drew a blank once again (John Walton/PA)

Miguel Almiron volleyed into the side-netting early on, while Dan Burn forced Vicente Guaita into a low save with the first real chance of the first period.

But it was Guaita’s opposite number, Nick Pope, who made the stop of the night when he tipped away Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half effort to ensure he picked up his ninth consecutive clean sheet across all competitions.

“Today’s save is probably one of the best I’ve seen him make,” said Howe. “Top, top save. He had nothing to do apart from that one moment, and I think that’s the sign of a great goalkeeper.”

Palace were dealt a blow when Wilfried Zaha, making his 450th appearance for the Eagles, was forced off in the 65th minute.

Boss Patrick Vieira said it appeared to be a hamstring injury but it was too soon to confirm anything about his forward, who will be assessed on Monday.

Palace have struggled to find the back of the net this season, netting just 18 so far, and will miss their top scorer should he be set for a spell on the sidelines.

Newcastle have netted 33 – three more than fourth-placed United who are level with the Magpies on 39 points but have a game in hand.

Asked about his opponents’ quick rise to compete with top clubs, Vieira replied: “When you spend millions you move faster to where you want to be. So of course they’re doing well. They have a really strong team. That’s why I’m really pleased we managed to get a point because they are competing with the top three, top four.

“The way they build the team is to be in the Champions League.”

2

