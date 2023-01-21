Napoli stretch Serie A lead with win at Salernitana

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Napoli extended their lead at the summit of Serie A with a 2-0 victory at Salernitana.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo opened the scoring for the visitors in first-half stoppage time with Victor Osimhen adding a second shortly after the interval.

The win takes Napoli 12 points clear of second-placed AC Milan as they chase their first Serie A title in 33 years.

𝗙𝗧@en_sscnapoli win for the third time in a row and for the 14th time in the last 15 matches 📈📈📈 #SalernitanaNapoli pic.twitter.com/B8e42T2ubR — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 21, 2023

In the day’s other fixtures, Verona dealt their survival bid a boost with a 2-0 win against Lecce while Torino recorded a 1-0 win at Fiorentina.

In Germany, Freiburg dramatically failed in their bid to reduce the gap to Bundesliga leaders’ Bayern Munich following a 6-0 thrashing by Wolfsburg.

Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig on Friday night, but Freiburg – who had the opportunity to move to within two points at the top – were a goal down inside a minute following Patrick Wimmer’s early strike.

Wolfsburg recorded an impressive 6-0 victory against Freiburg (Swen Pfoertner/AP)

Jonas Wind then netted a double, with Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku and Luca Waldschmidt adding to Wolfsburg’s stunning tally in the second half.

Frankfurt took advantage of Freiburg’s downfall to move up to second following a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Schalke.

Jesper Lindstrom opened the scoring for the hosts after 21 minutes, with Rafael Borre and Aurelio Buta putting the gloss on Frankfurt’s win in the closing stages.

Steffen Tigges and Ellyes Skhiri both scored twice as Cologne thumped Werder Bremen 7-1, while Danilho Doekhi bagged a brace as Union Berlin joined Frankfurt and Freiburg on 30 points following a 3-1 comeback win over Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart and Mainz played out a 1-1 draw, with Philipp Hofmann scoring twice as Bochum recorded a 3-1 victory against Hertha Berlin.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid scored three times in 10 first-half minutes to secure a 3-0 home victory against Real Valladolid.

Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Hermoso all netted to fire fourth-placed Atletico to just their second win in seven La Liga outings.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates following his side’s 3-0 win (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Sorloth and Ander Barrenetxea both found the target in a a 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano.

The victory takes Sociedad level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, and three behind leaders Barcelona, having played two more matches.

Elsewhere in Spain, Martin Braithwaite struck the only goal in a 1-0 win for Espanyol against Real Betis, while Ivan Rakitic scored an 89th-minute penalty as Sevilla edged out Cadiz.