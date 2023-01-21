Man arrested after two cyclists die in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists were killed in a crash in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Royston Road, Cudworth, Barnsley at 9:07pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and two bikes.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to formally identify them.

APPEAL: Officers in our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information following a collision in Barnsley yesterday (Friday 20 January) that resulted in the death of two men. Read the full appeal here: https://t.co/4q68xDh038 pic.twitter.com/hb09rEPbCU — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) January 21, 2023

The car involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop and was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are working to trace another man in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was driving in the area at the time and may have seen the car or bikes involved, and particularly those with dashcam footage, have been urged to contact the force.