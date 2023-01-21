Man arrested after two cyclists die in crash By Press Association January 21 2023, 10.30pm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists were killed in a crash in South Yorkshire. Emergency services were called to Royston Road, Cudworth, Barnsley at 9:07pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and two bikes. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to formally identify them. APPEAL: Officers in our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information following a collision in Barnsley yesterday (Friday 20 January) that resulted in the death of two men.Read the full appeal here: https://t.co/4q68xDh038 pic.twitter.com/hb09rEPbCU— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) January 21, 2023 The car involved, believed to be a red Volkswagen Golf, failed to stop and was later found abandoned in Bleak Avenue, Shafton. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Officers from South Yorkshire Police are working to trace another man in connection with the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or was driving in the area at the time and may have seen the car or bikes involved, and particularly those with dashcam footage, have been urged to contact the force. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20… 2 Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history 3 Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley… 4 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 4 5 EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and… 6 Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance 7 Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge 8 Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders 9 Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants 10 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 2 More from The Courier 4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss 5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes 4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’ Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first… Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch Editor's Picks Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch Forfar flower show organisers’ plea for budding committee members for 123-year-old society Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley Cyrus Dundee street artist reveals hostile ‘different world’ of city’s graffiti scene – and how she’s fighting back with flower power Bid to have soldier’s name added to Freuchie war memorial 108 years after death GILLIAN LORD: How Sophie from Romania gave us all hope How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed ‘O’ grade art and became one of Scotland’s leading artists Restaurant review: Head to the WeeCOOK Kitchen in Barry for the best pehs in Angus Most Commented 1 We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed 2 Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 3 Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing eight-year-olds to change gender 4 Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel 5 JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally have played losing hand 6 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event 7 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 8 Angus cafe owner makes 'use cash' plea as card charges eat into profits 9 All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation 10 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues