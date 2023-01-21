Buckingham Palace reveals details about King’s coronation weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Buckingham Palace reveals details about King’s coronation weekend

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 10.32pm Updated: January 21 2023, 10.41pm
The King and the Queen Consort leave after a visit to Bolton Town Hall where they attended a reception to meet representatives from the community, as part of a visit to Greater Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The King and the Queen Consort leave after a visit to Bolton Town Hall where they attended a reception to meet representatives from the community, as part of a visit to Greater Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, a concert featuring global stars and a day of volunteering will all form part of celebrations for the King’s coronation.

The palace has revealed new details on plans for events that will take place over the coronation weekend from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8.

The coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to the palace it will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.

The service will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

Charles and Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as “the King’s procession”, and after the service they will return to the palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “the coronation procession”, joined by other members of the royal family.

At the palace, Charles and Camilla will be joined by family members on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

The palace has not said exactly which family members will appear in the coronation procession or on the balcony.

Sunday will see “global music icons and contemporary stars” descend on Windsor Castle for the coronation concert which will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Windsor Castle Stock
A concert will take place at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Several thousand members of the public will be selected to receive a pair of free tickets through a national ballot held by the BBC.

The audience will also include volunteers from the King and Queen Consort’s charity affiliations.

The show will feature a world-class orchestra playing interpretations of musical favourites fronted by “some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance”, the palace said.

The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the castle’s east lawn and will also include a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.

The Coronation Choir, a diverse group that will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also make an appearance.

A new documentary exploring the formation of The Coronation Choir will tell the stories of the people representing the many faces and voices of the country.

The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night.

Platinum Jubilee
The royal family appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on day four of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The palace said the centrepiece of the coronation concert, dubbed “lighting up the nation”, will see the country join together in celebration as landmarks across the UK are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Meanwhile, people are invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” on Sunday, overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

The palace said thousands of events are expected to take place in streets, gardens and parks in every corner of the UK.

Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.

Organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

The palace said in tribute to the King’s public service, the big help out “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

The aim of the day is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said tens of thousands of people are expected to visit London to experience the coronation.

Royal visit to Greater Manchester
The King speaking to members of the public as he leaves Bolton Town Hall, as part of a visit to Greater Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said the coronation is “a huge milestone in the history of the UK and Commonwealth”, adding that the weekend of events will bring people together to celebrate “the mixture of tradition and modernity, culture and community that makes our country great”.

Arrangements for the coronation, like those for the Queen’s funeral in September, will be diplomatically sensitive, given the likely presence of leaders from scores of different countries.

It could also pose difficulties for the royal family following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, with a question mark over whether Harry and wife Meghan will be among those attending.

During an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry was asked if he will come to the coronation if he is invited, and he said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, you know, the door is always open.

“The – the ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they can – that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there’s a lot that’s happened in six years.

“And prior to that as well.”

Meanwhile, the scale of the event could be even larger than the Queen’s funeral in September, partly because overseas leaders will have more time to plan their travel.

The funeral saw leaders from most countries receive an invitation.

But representatives from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan were not invited, while Iran, North Korea and Nicaragua were invited only at ambassadorial level.

The Government has already launched a consultation on extending pub opening hours throughout the coronation weekend.

That could mean pubs in England and Wales being allowed to stay open until 1am on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
The King and the Queen Consort leave after a visit to Bolton Town Hall where they attended a reception to meet representatives from the community, as part of a visit to Greater Manchester (Owen Humphreys/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented