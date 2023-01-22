£800,000 rapid research projects ‘to help tackle NHS winter crisis using AI’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£800,000 rapid research projects ‘to help tackle NHS winter crisis using AI’

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 12.04am
Scientists are looking to use the power of data to inform and improve efficiency within the health system (Jeff Moore/PA)
Scientists are looking to use the power of data to inform and improve efficiency within the health system (Jeff Moore/PA)

Sixteen rapid research projects have been awarded £800,000 to help tackle NHS winter pressures by using existing health data records and artificial intelligence.

These projects – which include helping reduce ambulance wait times and understanding the effects of cold homes on health – have been launched by Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) with funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Other studies also include using hospital data to speed up patient flow through emergency departments, as well as using an analysis approach called machine learning to predict peaks of infection with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) – a common bug that can cause serious illness in young children.

Professor Cathie Sudlow, chief scientist at HDR UK – the UK’s institute for health data science, which is delivering the projects, said: “As a doctor who has previously treated patients in the emergency department, I am all too aware of the enormous challenges faced by the healthcare system this winter.

“It’s critical that we use data rapidly, securely, and responsibly to support the NHS, its workers, and the patients who rely on it for their care.

“By using existing data, research teams, and infrastructure these projects are able to respond rapidly to evolving pressures on the NHS.”

The rapid research projects were selected in December 2022 and aim to produce results by the end of March.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We are harnessing the spirit of innovation that delivered the Covid vaccine rollout to promote cutting-edge research aimed at tackling the winter pressures on our NHS.

“Backed by £800,000 of government funding, these pioneering projects will rapidly collate data and use the latest analysis techniques to find ways of reducing hospital stays, preventing illness and freeing up staff time.

“We’re already taking immediate action to ease pressures on health services, including investing an additional £200 million to get medically fit patients out of hospital quicker.

“We are also spending £50 million to ease congestion in hospital emergency departments by expanding discharge lounges, where patients can relax while waiting for relatives or friends to take them home, and ambulance hubs.

“Those sums come on top of the £500 million Discharge Fund announced in the Chancellor’s autumn statement for cutting bed occupancy, reducing ambulance handover times and increasing capacity in social care.”

