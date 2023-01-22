Ukraine’s tragic week shows there is no safe place in war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine’s tragic week shows there is no safe place in war

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 8.27am
A woman stops to look at Ukrainian flags placed in memory of those killed during the war, near Maidan Square in central Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)
A woman stops to look at Ukrainian flags placed in memory of those killed during the war, near Maidan Square in central Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)

A particularly tragic week in Ukraine has been a stark reminder for many in the country that not many places are safe from violence in the war against Russia.

A barrage of Russian missiles struck an apartment building in the south-eastern city of Dnipro last Saturday, and the death toll from that attack rose steadily in the days that followed. At least 45 civilians were killed, including six children.

Then on Wednesday, a government helicopter carrying the interior minister and other officials crashed into a building housing a children’s nursery in a suburb of Kyiv. That killed 14, including a child on the ground.

Brovary resident Olga Prenzilevich told how she is “still in shock”, as she cleaned up the debris next to a cordoned-off mound of charred vehicles and misshapen wreckage where the helicopter fell.

Helicopter crash wreckage
The mangled wreckage of the helicopter which crashed in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Daniel Cole/AP)

The 62-year-old said she will never shake the memory of seeing the government helicopter tumbling through the fog and crashing into the nursery building. Or the frantic dash afterwards to save the children.

Nearby, Oksana Yuriy, 33, watches investigators photograph the scene to try to piece together how the crash happened.

“I thought this was a safe place,” she said. “Now I understand there is no such thing.”

This is the hard lesson Ukrainians have had to learn in a week of mourning at least 59 people killed in places that many considered safe.

Since February, they have seen lives lost from missile strikes and battlefield combat, and civilians dying in schools, theatres, hospitals and apartment buildings. They have suffered irretrievable losses: a loved one, a place to call home, and for some, any hope for the future.

Missile strike scene
The missile strike in Dnipro was the deadliest on civilians since the spring (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

But this past week seemed to have a special cruelty to it.

The missile strike on Dnipro was the deadliest on civilians since the spring – in an area once considered safe for many who fled front-line areas farther east.

Then came Wednesday’s helicopter crash. Interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi, other members of his ministry and the aircraft’s crew were killed. One child on the ground also died and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

Mr Monastyrskyi, 42, had been travelling to the front line when the Super Puma helicopter went down in the fog, although no official cause has yet been determined.

Flowers have piled up at the fence outside the nursery. A 73-year-old woman hung a plastic bag full of aloe vera plants after reading that they might help heal burn victims.

Funeral scene
Anya Korostenstka drops to her knees before the grave of her fiance Oleksy Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat (Daniel Cole/AP)

But not all the mourning was in Brovary or Dnipro.

At a cemetery in the town of Bucha, near the capital, Oleksy Zavadskyi was laid to rest after falling in battle in Bakhmut, where fighting has been intense for months.

His fiancee, Anya Korostenstka, dropped soil on his coffin after it was lowered into the grave. Then she collapsed in tears.

“The courage of our military and the motivations of the Ukrainian people is not enough,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a news conference on Thursday at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv.

He had appeared a day earlier in a video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he asked his high-powered audience to stand silently to honour those killed in the helicopter crash.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, who had travelled to the conference to muster support for Ukraine in person, dabbed tears from her eyes as she learned of the crash.

Memorial to helicopter crash
A woman with her children pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the scene of the helicopter crash (Daniel Cole/AP)

At an event on Thursday at Kyiv’s lavish Fairmont Hotel, US Ambassador Bridget Brink told attendees that some of the embassy’s staff had died in fighting on the front.

“I know a lot of Ukrainians inside and outside the government are hurting right now,” she said, urging her audience of diplomats, businessmen and journalists not to lose faith.

“If you’re looking at it day to day, it’s almost too hard,” she said. “In the bigger sweep of things, it’s a different story.”

In Dnipro too, survivors of the missile strike are not ready to give up.

Olha Botvinova, 40, celebrated in hospital with birthday balloons and cards. It was not her actual birthday, she said, but she believes she was born a second time by merely surviving.

“We plan to keep living,” she added.

