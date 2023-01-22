Israel’s Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally following court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Israel’s Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally following court ruling

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 11.52am
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his announcement during the weekly cabinet meeting (Maya Alleruzzo, Pool/AP)
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his announcement during the weekly cabinet meeting (Maya Alleruzzo, Pool/AP)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired a key Cabinet ally, heeding a Supreme Court ruling ordering him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts.

Mr Netanyahu announced he was firing interior and health minister Aryeh Deri, at a meeting of his Cabinet. Israel’s supreme court decided last week that Mr Deri could not serve as a Cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offences.

The court ruling came as Israel is mired in a dispute over the power of the judiciary.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo, Pool/AP)

Mr Netanyahu’s far-right government wants to weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians.

Critics say the move upends the country’s system of checks and balances and imperils Israel’s democratic fundamentals.

According to his office, Mr Netanyahu told Mr Deri he was removing him from his post with “a heavy heart and great sorrow”.

“This unfortunate decision ignores the people’s will,” Mr Netanyahu told Mr Deri. “I intend to find any legal way for you to continue to contribute to the state of Israel.”

Mr Netanyahu, centre, arrives to chair the Cabinet meeting
Mr Netanyahu, centre, arrives to chair the Cabinet meeting (Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

Mr Deri said he would continue to lead his party and assist the government in advancing its agenda, including the legal overhaul.

Mr Deri’s firing is also expected to shake Mr Netanyahu’s governing coalition, a union buoyed by ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties, including Mr Deri’s Shas, the third largest party in the government.

While some Shas lawmakers threatened to leave the fledgling coalition in the aftermath of the court ruling, it is expected to survive Mr Deri’s absence and attempt to craft legislation that would pave the way for his swift return.

Mr Netanyahu is now expected to appoint other Shas members to replace Mr Deri, at least temporarily.

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv
Protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel on Saturday to protest against plans by Mr Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system (Oded Balilty/AP)

Mr Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israeli history, has made overhauling the country’s judiciary a centrepiece of its agenda. It says a power imbalance has given judges and government legal advisers too much sway over lawmaking and governance.

The plan has drawn fierce criticism from top legal officials, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, former lawmakers and tens of thousands of Israelis who have come out repeatedly to protest against the overhaul.

Tens of thousands of Israelis were out again on the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, with some sources putting the figure at 100,000 people.

This followed another demonstration last week that also drew tens of thousands in an early challenge to Mr Netanyahu and his government.

Tel Aviv protest
Israelis marched in the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night (Oded Balilty/AP)

Protesters filled the streets of the city in the latest demonstration, raising Israeli flags and banners that read “The Supreme Court” and “Israel, We Have A Problem”.

Opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid was among them. He said: “This is a protest to defend the country. People came here today to protect their democracy.”

Other protests took place in the cities of Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba.

Mr Deri has faced legal problems in the past. He was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in 2000 during a stint as interior minister in the 1990s. He served 22 months in prison but made a political comeback and retook the reins of Shas in 2013.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his announcement during the weekly cabinet meeting (Maya Alleruzzo, Pool/AP)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
2

More from The Courier

Arbroath crashed to a Scottish Cup defeat against Motherwell. Image: SNS
4 talking points as Arbroath Scottish Cup dream ends with Motherwell loss
Cudjoe slaloms through challenges. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as 2 youngsters stake claim for Tannadice minutes
Dejected Dundee players after losing the penalty shootout to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points from frustrating shootout defeat at St Mirren
Elmwood Golf Course is part of the pilot scheme.
Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife as part of ‘pioneering health initiative’
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. New chairman of NSA Scotland Picture shows; Peter Myles. His farm. Supplied by NSA Date; 20/01/2023
Angus farmer Peter Myles elected sheep association chair
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has 'plenty in the tank' to stay on as first…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Former Royal Marines and farming charity RSABI are working together to deliver a mental health initiative for Scottish agriculture, Picture shows; L to R: David Leggat, RSABI Trustee, Carol McLaren, RSABI Chief Executive and former Royal Marine Hugh Jones,. Unknown. Supplied by RSABI Date; Unknown
Rural mental health scheme is inspired by Marines
NFU Hustings McDiarmid Park Perth LR With Caroline Millar NFU - Andrew Connon, Alasdair MacNab Robin Traquair
Farmers' union hustings sees big questions for candidates
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man's quest to improve city centre leads to app launch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented