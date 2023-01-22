Tony Smith buoyed by return of Joe Cator in his first game as Hull FC coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Smith buoyed by return of Joe Cator in his first game as Hull FC coach

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 6.32pm
Tony Smith made a winning start to life with Hull FC (Will Matthews/PA)
Tony Smith made a winning start to life with Hull FC (Will Matthews/PA)

Tony Smith marked the start of his reign as Hull FC head coach with a hard-fought friendly win at Sheffield capped by the encouraging sight of an impressive return by Joe Cator.

Smith, who switched from Hull KR last year, blooded new Australian recruits Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford from the start against the Championship side as a strong comeback in the second half sealed a hard-fought 22-20 success.

But arguably Smith’s biggest positive was 24-year-old Cator emerging unscathed from a 17-month long injury nightmare, interspersed with a 40-minute comeback bid in March which resulted in a rare re-rupture of his Achilles injury.

Smith was full of praise for the loose forward, who appeared off the bench just before the interval as he increasingly rang the changes, saying: “Joe handled it really well and it was great to see him come through it unscathed.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Joe Cator’s last comeback attempt had ended in agony (Richard Sellers/PA)

“He is on top of things and he has been confident for a while, but it is another thing going out on the pitch and doing it all again.”

Cator himself is convinced he will emerge as a stronger person and player for the experience, and is looking forward to playing an integral role in Smith’s new-look side when the Super League season gets under way next month.

“It’s 17 months since I walked off that pitch fit and injury-free, so that was a real box-tick for me today,” said Cator, who was employed in the back row for periods in the second half.

“It’s been a long 17 months with 40 minutes in the middle of that. I want to play it down, but in the back of my mind I’m proud of myself. It’s been a long time and it did mean a lot to me to get on the field.

“I think if you go through anything like that it makes you a better person, and mentally it does make me stronger. If I can get through that and get back to playing, it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Meanwhile Smith, whose side’s ability to claw back an eight-point half-time deficit was largely due to a 20-minute cameo appearance by former Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer, believes his side are easing their way into the new campaign.

“We’re going in a bit under-cooked,” Smith admitted. “I know some teams started before us and have probably done some harder stuff than us.

“I’m just wary of being over-cooked. You can put the cake back in the oven if it isn’t quite cooked, and we’re probably not cooked enough yet, but we’ve still got a month to go.”

