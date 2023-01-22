Eddie Nketiah nets late winner as Arsenal beat Man Utd in Emirates thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Nketiah nets late winner as Arsenal beat Man Utd in Emirates thriller

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 6.45pm Updated: January 22 2023, 6.50pm
Eddie Nketiah scored twice in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Eddie Nketiah scored twice in Arsenal's win over Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah flicked home a late winner as Arsenal beat Manchester United in a five-goal thriller to keep their Premier League title tilt in full swing.

The striker has been in fine form since replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus and has now scored seven goals in as many games, including Sunday’s last-gasp effort which secured a 3-2 win over their old rivals at the Emirates Stadium.

Marcus Rashford continued his own fine run of form with a stunning opener for United which was cancelled out by Nketiah before Bukayo Saka’s own top-drawer finish had Arsenal ahead.

Arsenal v Manchester United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Eddie Nketiah scores a late winner for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Lisandro Martinez, an Arsenal target last summer, then levelled for United following some poor defending but Nketiah would turn home a wayward Martin Odegaard shot to secure a memorable win.

Having seen an eight-point lead at the summit cut to just two following back-to-back victories for Manchester City since Arsenal’s win at Tottenham, Mikel Arteta’s side delivered when the pressure was on.

United are the only side to beat the Gunners in the Premier League this season and made a good start in their bid to repeat September’s Old Trafford win.

Arsenal v Manchester United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Marcus Rashford (centre) fired Manchester United ahead (John Walton/PA)

They had an early penalty shout turned down as Bruno Fernandes was challenged by Aaron Ramsdale, the VAR’s swift check backing up referee Anthony Taylor’s call to wave away appeals, but were nevertheless celebrating the lead in the 17th minute.

Thomas Partey uncharacteristically lost possession cheaply before Rashford skipped past him and arrowed in a fine low finish.

Arsenal, showing the sort of response of any side with title ambitions, bounced back soon after as Nketiah nodded home a Granit Xhaka cross after losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka far too easily.

Arsenal v Manchester United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Eddie Nketiah headed Arsenal level in the 24th minute (John Walton/PA)

The game opened up from that point, Scott McTominay – in for the suspended Casemiro – forced a smart stop out of Ramsdale with a strike from the edge of the box.

Arteta was booked by referee Taylor following his protestations at a Luke Shaw foul on Saka as the first half ended with the sides locked level.

That would change just eight minutes after the restart as Saka, afforded too much space and time, curled home an inch-perfect strike from 25 yards to put Arsenal ahead.

Ramsdale put in a man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 win at Spurs last week and made a great save to deny Rashford levelling with a deflected effort.

The England goalkeeper, however, was culpable for United’s equaliser after a mix up with half-time substitute Takehiro Tomiyasu at a corner allowed Martinez to head in his first Red Devils goal.

Having shared four goals, both teams went in search of the winner as Saka struck from a similar position only for this effort to deflect off Christian Eriksen and clip the post.

Leandro Trossard, who joined Arsenal from Brighton on Friday, came on for the final 10 minutes to make his Arsenal debut as David de Gea made a smart close-range stop to deny Nketiah a second.

Arsenal were now very much on top with United unable to get out of their own penalty box for large spells.

Eriksen led a rare foray forward for the visitors, winning a corner for a brief respite but the Arsenal pressure eventually told as Nketiah’s reaction to throw a boot at an Odegaard effort saw him divert the ball past De Gea.

A VAR check followed but the former England Under-21 striker was played onside by Wan-Bissaka and the goal was awarded, sending the Emirates wild and putting Arsenal five points clear of City with a game in hand.

