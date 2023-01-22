Arsenal march on and Lampard feels the heat – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Arsenal march on and Lampard feels the heat – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 7.24pm
Arsenal beat Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal beat Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal left it late and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was in a hurry as the Premier League’s top two continue to trade blows at the summit.

Eddie Nketiah’s 90th-minute winner maintained the Gunners’ five-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s side, for whom their £51million summer signing continues to power his way to a seemingly inevitable record-breaking Golden Boot.

At the other end of the table the pressure eased on West Ham manager David Moyes while plunging former Hammers favourite Frank Lampard into more trouble at Everton.

The PA news agency looks at some of the weekend’s highlights.

Gunners leave it late

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah snatched a late victory for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Nketiah’s late instinctive finish decided a hugely entertaining game at home to Manchester United, whose recent bubble was burst at the Emirates Stadium. Marcus Rashford’s early strike enhanced United’s aspirations of joining the title race only for Nketiah and a Bukayo Saka stunner to turn things around. Lisandro Martinez’s header looked like earning a point before Nketiah turned home his second in the 90th minute.

Haaland at the treble

The City striker netted his fourth hat-trick of the season in a 15-minute spell either side of half-time. The prolific Norway international took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions and only Alan Shearer, with five, has scored more hat-tricks in a Premier League season. Haaland’s current total of 25 goals would have won him the Golden Boot in more than half of the 30 seasons since 1992.

Sticky times for Toffees boss

Everton manager Frank Lampard
Everton manager Frank Lampard’s future hangs in the balance (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was billed as the game where the loser would get the sack and Everton’s defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham sees Lampard clinging to his job just over a week away from his first anniversary at the club. A 2-0 loss at the London Stadium – a ninth defeat in 12 league matches – leaves his side second-bottom with leaders Arsenal and Liverpool their next two fixtures. Moyes, however, can breathe slightly easier for now after the Hammers climbed out of the bottom three.

Forest’s survival bid continues to grow

Nottingham Forest are the lower reaches’ form team as a draw at third-bottom Bournemouth made it 12 points from the last 21. They have lost just once in that run and are up to 13th, four points clear of danger. The addition of experienced striker Chris Wood from Newcastle, who made his debut against the Cherries, has strengthened them further.

Mudryk makes an early mark

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk
New Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk impressed against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

He may not have played since November but new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk produced an encouraging cameo in an otherwise dreary goalless draw at Liverpool. The 22-year-old Ukraine international could end up becoming the club’s second most expensive signing after joining in a potential £89million deal but was their liveliest performer in a 35-minute substitute appearance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Arsenal beat Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…
Chinese New Year returned to Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth
Vandals set fire to The Yard's Dundee base on Thursday Image: Claire Grainger
The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz'
3
Geoffrey Johnson has died in prison aged 79. The Angus fraudster used to live a life of luxury in Turin House, in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson,
Forfar fraudster who stole £100m from taxpayer dies in prison
A second image has been released since Ross' disappearance. Supplied by Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing man Ross Kinghorn, 57, who travelled to Blair Atholl
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with 'greatest shot I've ever hit'
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented