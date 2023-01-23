Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 1.03am
(Chris Ison/PA)
(Chris Ison/PA)

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.

Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.

These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.

A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.

The experts said their findings, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, show how serotonin affects reinforcement learning.

Professor Barbara Sahakian, from the department of psychiatry at the University of Cambridge – who is a senior author on the study, said: “Emotional blunting is a common side effect of SSRI antidepressants.

“In a way, this may be in part how they work – they take away some of the emotional pain that people who experience depression feel, but, unfortunately, it seems that they also take away some of the enjoyment.

“From our study, we can now see that this is because they become less sensitive to rewards, which provide important feedback.”

The researchers recruited 66 volunteers to take part in the experiment, 32 of whom were given escitalopram while the rest were given a placebo.

All participants completed a comprehensive set of self-report questionnaires after 21 days and were tested on cognitive functions including learning, inhibition, executive function, reinforcement behaviour, and decision-making.

Results indicated that there was reduced reinforcement sensitivity on two tasks for the escitalopram group compared to those on placebo.

Participants taking escitalopram were less likely to use the positive and negative feedback to guide their learning of the task compared with those on placebo, the researchers said.

This suggests that the drug affected their sensitivity to the rewards and their ability to respond accordingly, the team added.

But other experts have warned that patients who are on SSRI medication should not stop taking them based on this research.

Commenting on behalf of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Professor Carmine Pariante, who was not involved in the study, said: “This is an interesting and well-conducted study in healthy subjects, but it does not change our understanding of antidepressants. 

“People who are depressed can struggle to feel positive emotions such as happiness which makes it difficult to differentiate between the effects of the condition and the effects of the medication.

“By reducing negative feelings, antidepressants can help people get better.”

He added that antidepressants are an effective form of treatment for people experiencing depression that has a detrimental impact on their quality of life and where other treatments, such as talking therapies, have not worked.

Professor Pariante said: “Practitioners should always discuss the potential risks and benefits of taking antidepressants with their patients as we know their effectiveness can vary from person to person.

“Clinicians should also regularly review their use to ensure they are still needed.

“We would not recommend for anyone to stop taking their antidepressants based on this study and encourage anyone with concerns about their medication to contact their GP.”

NHS figures published in July showed that 8.3 million patients received antidepressants in 2021/22 in England, a 6% rise from 7.9 million the previous year.

In 2019, research looking at around 1,000 existing studies, published in JAMA Psychiatry, concluded that antidepressants are generally safe.

