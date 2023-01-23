What the papers say – January 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 23

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 6.32am
What the papers say – January 23 (PA)
What the papers say – January 23 (PA)

Troubles for the former chancellor, Boris Johnson in Kyiv and benefit dependency are splashed across the front pages.

Tory MPs have warned Nadhim Zahawi’s position as Conservative Party chair is “untenable” due to questions over his tax affairs, reports The Independent.

Metro says Labour has asked for an investigation into the appointment of the BBC’s chairman amid claims he helped Mr Johnson secure a loan – weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

Mr Johnson has been lauded as “a true friend” of Ukraine during a surprise visit to the country, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph says National Grid will today pay customers to switch off to conserve electricity as temperatures plummet.

The i reports the Business Secretary has ordered energy firms to stop forcibly installing prepayment meters, but the companies say the “fundamental problem” is that millions cannot afford to pay.

An investigation by The Times has found more than 40 British universities have collaborated with institutions linked to the Uighur genocide, nuclear weapons development and hacking of China.

Analysis in the Daily Mail shows Britain’s benefits dependency has reached an all-time high, with more than half of households getting more from the Government than they pay in tax.

Internal forecasts show the UK will be 15 years late in achieving its £1 trillion annual export target after being hit by Brexit, reports The Guardian.

The Daily Star asks if food firms are “taking the peas” after Tesco’s boss John Allan accused the companies of hiking prices during the cost-of-living crisis.

And The Sun reports Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are refusing to sign new contracts in a pay row over Bruno Tonioli joining the show.

