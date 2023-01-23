What the papers say – January 23

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Troubles for the former chancellor, Boris Johnson in Kyiv and benefit dependency are splashed across the front pages.

Tory MPs have warned Nadhim Zahawi’s position as Conservative Party chair is “untenable” due to questions over his tax affairs, reports The Independent.

Metro says Labour has asked for an investigation into the appointment of the BBC’s chairman amid claims he helped Mr Johnson secure a loan – weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

Mr Johnson has been lauded as “a true friend” of Ukraine during a surprise visit to the country, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph says National Grid will today pay customers to switch off to conserve electricity as temperatures plummet.

The i reports the Business Secretary has ordered energy firms to stop forcibly installing prepayment meters, but the companies say the “fundamental problem” is that millions cannot afford to pay.

An investigation by The Times has found more than 40 British universities have collaborated with institutions linked to the Uighur genocide, nuclear weapons development and hacking of China.

Analysis in the Daily Mail shows Britain’s benefits dependency has reached an all-time high, with more than half of households getting more from the Government than they pay in tax.

Internal forecasts show the UK will be 15 years late in achieving its £1 trillion annual export target after being hit by Brexit, reports The Guardian.

The Daily Star asks if food firms are “taking the peas” after Tesco’s boss John Allan accused the companies of hiking prices during the cost-of-living crisis.

And The Sun reports Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are refusing to sign new contracts in a pay row over Bruno Tonioli joining the show.

