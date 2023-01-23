Japanese PM prioritises arms build-up and reversing low birth rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japanese PM prioritises arms build-up and reversing low birth rate

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 7.32am
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a Diet session at the lower house of parliament (AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a Diet session at the lower house of parliament (AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said his country faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of the Second World War as he outlined his government’s priorities.

In a speech opening this year’s parliamentary session, he pledged to push a military build-up under a new security strategy over the next five years and beyond, as well as tackling rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength.

Mr Kishida’s government adopted key security and defence reforms in December, including a counter-strike capability that marks a departure from the country’s exclusively self-defence-only post-war principle.

Mr Kishida addresses parliament
Mr Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of the Second World War (AP)

Japanese officials say the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea.

In his policy speech, Mr Kishida said active diplomacy should be prioritised, but stressed that it requires “defence power to back it up”.

He said Japan’s new security strategy is based on a realistic simulation “as we face the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War Two, and a question if we can protect the people’s lives in an emergency”.

The strategy seeks to keep in check China’s increasingly assertive territorial ambitions, but it is also a sensitive issue for many countries in Asia that were victims of Japanese wartime aggression.

Mr Kishida said it is a “drastic turnaround” of Japan’s security policy, but still remains within the limitations of its pacifist constitution and international law.

He said: “I make it clear that there will not be even a slightest change from Japan’s non-nuclear and self-defence-only principles and our footsteps as a peace-loving country.”

Japan Politics
Mr Kishida also prioritised reversing Japan’s low birth rate (AP)

This month, Mr Kishida took a five-nation tour, including Washington, to explain Japan’s new defence plan and further develop defence ties with its ally the United States.

Japan plans to nearly double its defence budget within five years to 43 trillion yen (£267 billion) and improve cyberspace and intelligence capabilities.

While three-quarters of an annual defence budget increase can be squeezed out through spending and fiscal reforms, the remainder needs to come from a possible tax increase, and Mr Kishida has already faced growing criticism from opposition legislators and his governing party.

Mr Kishida also faces a critical question of population growth.

“We cannot waste any time on the policies for children and child-rearing support,” he said. “We must establish a children-first economic society and turn around the birth rate.”

Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 14 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060.

A shrinking and ageing population has huge implications for the economy and national security.

Mr Kishida pledged to bolster financial support for families with children, including more scholarships, and said he would compile a plan by June.

Japan is the world’s third biggest economy, but living costs are high and wage increases have been slow. The conservative government has lagged behind on making society more inclusive for children, women and minorities.

So far, efforts to encourage people to have more babies have had limited impact despite payments of subsidies for pregnancy, childbirth and child care.

Some experts say government subsidies still tend to target parents who already have children rather than removing difficulties that are discouraging young people from having families.

