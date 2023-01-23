A great day to put things right – John Stones insists Man City had to improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A great day to put things right – John Stones insists Man City had to improve

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 9.04am
John Stones was pleased with Manchester City’s performance against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
John Stones was pleased with Manchester City's performance against Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

John Stones accepts Manchester City had some wrongs to put right after manager Pep Guardiola rounded on the players last week.

City boss Guardiola angrily criticised his squad in public, claiming they were lacking hunger and fire, after they needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham last Thursday.

Guardiola’s broadside underlined his frustration after a series of frustrating results, including a derby loss to Manchester United and a meek Carabao Cup exit at Southampton.

Their response was to brush Wolves aside 3-0, with the prolific Erling Haaland scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season, in their latest Premier League outing at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola and John Stones
Pep Guardiola, left, had been heavily critical of his players (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defender Stones said: “At half-time the other day he (Guardiola) told us what he wanted, what he wasn’t happy with.

“As players we were not at our best, not playing well and we had to correct that. We have got to learn from these things and it happens in football.

“We had to move forward quickly and it was a great day to put things right. We needed to start well, play our football, be free, be patient, not get frustrated with things and the chances would come – and they definitely did.”

Haaland’s performance, which took his goal tally for the season to 31 from 26 appearances in all competitions, was also a strong riposte to claims City are a worse side, in terms of style at least, since his arrival last summer.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Wolves were swept aside (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stones said: “I’m so pleased for him. I love Erling as a person and he’s an incredible football player.

“He’s been so good for us so far and I don’t think that’s the last of it either. He’s got plenty more to come. He’s hungry, he’s ready to play, to fight and score.”

After a scrappy opening, Haaland put City ahead after 40 minutes when he headed home a cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who was back in the side after being omitted against Spurs.

Haaland doubled the lead with a 50th-minute penalty after a foul on Ilkay Gundogan and then completed his treble moments later following a mistake by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The win ensured City remained within five points of leaders Arsenal at the top of the table.

City are yet to face the Gunners this season but they will get a first look at them when they meet in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Stones said: “I am sure there is a lot of talk outside the dressing room about us playing them, but we’ll keep focused, control what we can, and go into it like we do every other game.”

Wolves’ problems in front of goal continue with the team having struck just 12 times this term and manager Julen Lopetegui is also concerned about their defence.

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui's side were outplayed (Martin Rickett/PA)

The defeat left them 17th in the table, above the bottom three only on goal difference.

“It is not easy to score goals,” said Lopetegui.

“We have to do better to get more chances and then take advantage of them. It is more important to have clean sheets. We can improve in both boxes.

“Our main aim is to get out of the last match with no relegation. We have four exciting and difficult months. We have to be ready.”

