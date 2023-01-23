New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New 1994 ferry disaster report finds there was no collision and no explosion

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 11.58am
Physical model of the Estonia is presented during a news conference at the Maritime Museum in Tallinn (AP)
Physical model of the Estonia is presented during a news conference at the Maritime Museum in Tallinn (AP)

There is no indication that either a collision or an explosion caused the 1994 sinking of a ferry in the Baltic Sea in one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters, the accident investigation boards of Estonia, Finland and Sweden said.

According to the preliminary report into the M/S Estonia disaster in which more than 850 people died, “there is no indication of a collision with a vessel or a floating object nor is there any indication of an explosion in the bow area”.

The new report did not provide any fresh evidence to contradict the results of the official accident investigation probe in 1997.

The news conference in Taillinn
Martin Jakobsson, Professor of Marine Geology and Geophysics, Stockholm University, seen on screen, speaks during a news conference at the Maritime Museum in Tallinn, Estonia (AP)

The M/S Estonia sank in heavy seas on September 28 1994, killing 852 people, most of them Swedes and Estonians.

The ferry was on its way from Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, to Stockholm when it sank about 30 minutes after an initial distress call. Only 137 people on board survived.

The fate of the vessel has sparked several conspiracy theories, including that it might have collided with a submarine or that it allegedly carried sensitive military cargo.

The 1997 official joint investigation by Estonia, Finland and Sweden concluded that the ferry sank when its bow door locks failed in a storm.

That separated the bow door from the vessel, opening up the ramp to the car deck and causing extensive flooding of the decks.

Estonia Sinking
The layout showing the position of the ferry on the bottom of the sea is presented during news conference (AP)

The latest probe was initiated after a 2020 television documentary included video images from the wreck site showing a hole in the hull measuring 13ft on the starboard side.

Officials have confirmed that the wreck does have a hole, about 72ft long and 13ft high.

Jonas Backstrand, deputy head of the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority, said that this hole and other damage have become more visible because the wreck has “twisted 13 degrees” due to changes in the seabed.

The commission used underwater footage and computerised images as part of its probe.

“It looks like it has been damaged by the impact when it hit the seabed,” said Mr Backstrand of the wreck, as he presented the intermediate report on the preliminary assessment in Tallinn, Estonia.

Estonia Sinking diagram
Officials said there is no evidence of either a collision or an explosion having caused the sinking (AP)

“We are not done yet,” he said, adding this was only a preliminary conclusion and more investigations are planned.

A leading theory contended that the Estonia had been carrying military equipment, and that there was some sort of explosion.

The Swedish Armed Forces has said it used the ferry to transport only electronic-type equipment – but not on the fateful night.

The wreck lies on the seabed 265ft below the surface in international waters off a Finnish island, and is considered a graveyard, which gives the area protection under the law.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented