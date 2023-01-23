Novak Djokovic eyes 10th Australian Open title after dismantling Alex De Minaur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novak Djokovic eyes 10th Australian Open title after dismantling Alex De Minaur

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 1.26pm
Novak Djokovic was on song against Alex De Minaur (Aaron Favila/AP)
Novak Djokovic was on song against Alex De Minaur (Aaron Favila/AP)

Novak Djokovic is allowing his thoughts to turn to a 10th Australian Open title after he dismantled home favourite Alex De Minaur to reach the quarter-finals for the 13th time.

The 35-year-old’s damaged left hamstring has dominated discussions around his chances of triumphing again at Melbourne Park but there were no signs of discomfort here as he eased to a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory with a ruthless display.

It was a very uncomfortable evening, though, for De Minaur – the last remaining home singles hope – on Rod Laver Arena as he was outplayed in all areas.

Watched by his girlfriend, British player Katie Boulter, the 23-year-old tried his best to find a way into the contest but, with no big weapons, he was simply unable to hurt Djokovic, who broke serve six times and did not face a single break point himself.

Seeded fourth but a clear favourite, the Serbian said: “A week ago I didn’t really think about the title, I just thought about being in a good enough condition to play the next match.

“Tonight, the way I played, the way I felt, gives me reason now to believe that I can go all the way.”

On his hamstring, Djokovic said: “I didn’t feel anything today. Today was great. I thank my medical team, thank God, anybody that really helped me.

“I don’t want to celebrate too early. I know things can change really quickly and I don’t take anything for granted. I’m really pleased with the way I moved today and the way I hit the ball.”

A shell-shocked De Minaur said: “I think what I experienced today was probably Novak very close to his best, I would say. To me, if that’s the level, I think he’s definitely the guy that’s going to take the title.”

Djokovic will next take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who won one of the matches of the tournament against 19-year-old Holger Rune.

The Dane arrived at Melbourne Park as the hottest young prospect in men’s tennis and looked set to reach his second grand slam quarter-final.

But he was unable to serve out the match in the fifth set, missed two match points on Rublev’s serve at 5-6 and then squandered a 5-0 lead in the deciding tie-break.

As the tension ramped up on Rod Laver Arena, Russian Rublev then missed two match points of his own only for the ball to dribble over the net on his third chance, giving him a 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (9) victory.

Rublev dropped flat on his back behind the baseline before apologising to his young opponent.

“It’s not a roller coaster, it’s like they put a gun to your head,” said the 25-year-old. “I never in my life was able to win matches like this. It’s something that I will remember for sure all my life. I have no words, I’m shaking.

“Now I can go to the casino. If I (bet), for sure I’m going to win.”

Ben Shelton celebrates reaching the quarter-finals
Ben Shelton also reached the quarter-finals (Ng Han Guan/AP)

It was the cruellest way for Rune to lose, and the ninth seed said: “Of course, it’s not the end of the world, but it hurts.

“It was super close. I had my chances. He played well, as well. The match points, nothing really to do. The luck was on his side. I think I did a lot. I fought until the end.”

The other last-eight clash in the bottom half will be an unexpected all-American affair between 25-year-old Tommy Paul and 20-year-old Ben Shelton.

Big-serving Shelton has put together an amazing run at not just his first Australian Open but on the first trip of his life outside the US.

He claimed a second five-set win of the tournament, beating countryman JJ Wolf 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-7 (4) 7-6 (4) 6-2.

Shelton, who is still in college, said: “It’s definitely a surprise. I got on the plane with no expectations. I know that it’s very hard to adjust to Australia from the United States just with the jet lag, time change and everything.

“Never being out of the United States, I knew it would be a struggle. So I think it maybe has helped me a little bit kind of not having that expectation or the feeling that I have to perform, but being able to just go out there, be myself and play free.”

Paul, ranked 35, made it three Americans through to the last eight with a 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-5 victory over Andy Murray’s conqueror Roberto Bautista Agut.

