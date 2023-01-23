Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, will have its world premiere at this year’s Berlin film festival, organisers said.

The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 films this year, including John Trengove’s Manodrome with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

Organisers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran.

At 2023 Berlinale Special Gala, Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman's documentary "Superpower" will premiere. What began as a portrait of President Zelenskyy, became a celebration of the spirit of a people and a self-portrait of an artist serving a cause. Info: https://t.co/4fuwKgKmJK pic.twitter.com/UvaRyRI4M5 — Berlinale (@berlinale) January 23, 2023

The annual event takes place from February 16-26.