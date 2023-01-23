Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin By Press Association January 23 2023, 4.58pm Updated: January 23 2023, 7.22pm Artistic director Carlo Chatrian, right, and managing director Mariette Rissenbeek, of the International Berlin Film Festival, brief the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, will have its world premiere at this year’s Berlin film festival, organisers said. The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 films this year, including John Trengove’s Manodrome with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody. Organisers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran. At 2023 Berlinale Special Gala, Sean Penn and Aaron Kaufman's documentary "Superpower" will premiere. What began as a portrait of President Zelenskyy, became a celebration of the spirit of a people and a self-portrait of an artist serving a cause. Info: https://t.co/4fuwKgKmJK pic.twitter.com/UvaRyRI4M5— Berlinale (@berlinale) January 23, 2023 The annual event takes place from February 16-26. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam 2 Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High… 6 3 Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target 4 Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ 5 Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife 6 ‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout 7 Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher 8 Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest 9 Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat… 10 Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti… More from The Courier Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans… Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown… Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe' Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone? 2 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be… Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts Editor's Picks Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown and Ryan McGowan injury updates given Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services ‘unsafe’ Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat Mulligan Could St Andrews become Fife’s biggest 20mph zone? Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists ‘no risks’ will be taken against Dunfermline as injuries mount Most Commented 1 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 2 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 3 Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point 4 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 5 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 6 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? 7 Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues 8 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 9 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 10 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on what new No 9 Kwame Thomas will bring to Dens Park, injury worries and why Joe Grayson's deal ended early