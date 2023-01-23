Elon Musk gives evidence on second day of Tesla tweet trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elon Musk gives evidence on second day of Tesla tweet trial

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 5.24pm Updated: January 23 2023, 9.22pm
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)
Elon Musk (Susan Walsh/AP)

Elon Musk has returned to federal court in San Francisco, saying he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.

The billionaire Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner is facing a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet saying funding was secured to take his electric car company private – for 420 dollars per share.

The tweet resulted in a 40 million dollar (£32 million) settlement with securities regulators after the deal never came close to happening.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Mr Musk posted on August 7 2018 damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned was not going to happen.

Speaking in a soft halting tone, Mr Musk said he “had trouble sleeping last night and unfortunately I am not at my best”.

He added that it was important for jurors to know that he “felt that funding was secured” due to his ownership of “SpaceX stock alone”.

“Just as I sold stock in Tesla to buy Twitter. … I didn’t want to sell Tesla stock but I did sell Tesla stock,” he said of the stock sale to make up for the lack of funding from other sources for his 44 billion dollar (£35.5 billion) deal to take Twitter private.

“My SpaceX shares alone would have meant that funding was secured,” Mr Musk said of the 2018 tweets.

Even before Mr Musk entered the witness box on Friday, US District Judge Edward Chen had declared that the jurors can consider those two tweets to be false, leaving them to decide whether Mr Musk deliberately deceived investors and whether his statements saddled them with losses.

Mr Musk has previously contended he entered into the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settlement under duress and maintained he believed he had locked up financial backing for a Tesla buyout during meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

In the first of the 2018 tweets, Mr Musk stated “funding secured” for what would have been a 72 billion dollar (£58 billion) – or 420 dollars per share – buyout of Tesla at a time when the electric carmaker was still grappling with production problems and was worth far less than it is now.

Mr Musk followed up a few hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.

Courtroom sketch from Friday of Elon Musk, left, with shareholder lawyer Nicholas Porritt in federal court in San Francisco
Courtroom sketch from Friday of Elon Musk, left, with shareholder lawyer Nicholas Porritt in federal court in San Francisco (Vicki Behringer via AP)

Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer representing Tesla shareholders, asked Mr Musk if he “went with 420 because it was a joke your girlfriend enjoys”.

Mr Musk replied he thinks there is “some karma” around the number 420 – which is also a slang reference to marijuana – although he added he does not know “if it’s good karma or bad karma at this point”.

He then said the number was a “coincidence” and it represented a 20% premium of Tesla’s share price at the time.

After it became apparent that the money was not in place to take Tesla private, Mr Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chairman while remaining chief executive as part of the SEC settlement, without acknowledging any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Mr Musk had said he thinks it is possible to be “absolutely truthful” on Twitter.

“But can you be comprehensive? Of course not.”

On Monday, he again emphasised: “My tweet was truthful, absolutely truthful.”

Asked by his lawyer Alex Spiro if he understood the charges against him, Mr Musk said he is being “accused of fraud. It’s outrageous”.

