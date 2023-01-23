Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 6.32pm
A Pompeiian-style fresco from Herculaneum titled Young Hercules and the snake on display among other archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy and sold in the US by international art traffickers, during a press conference in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
A Pompeiian-style fresco from Herculaneum titled Young Hercules and the snake on display among other archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy and sold in the US by international art traffickers, during a press conference in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

A fresco depicting Hercules and originally from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the 79AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius, is back in Italy, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States.

Last summer, US authorities announced that the fresco and dozens of other trafficked objects, which ended up in private collections in the United States, would go back to Italy.

Among the more precious pieces Italian and US officials displayed to journalists in Rome is a BC kylix, or shallow two-handled drinking vessel, some 2,600 years old.

Also returned is a sculpted marble head, from the 2nd century BC, depicting the goddess Athena.

A bronze male bust, dated between the first century BC and the first century AC is seen in foreground among 60 archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy and sold in the US by international art traffickers, during a press conference in Rome
Archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy and sold in the US by international art traffickers on show during a press conference in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Italy said the returned works are worth more than 20 million dollars (£16 million) overall.

The fresco, done in the classic style of Pompeiian art, depicts Hercules as a child strangling a snake.

The returned pieces had been sold by art dealers, ended up in private US collections and lacked documentation to prove they could be legally brought abroad from Italy.

Under a 1909 Italian law, archaeological objects excavated in Italy cannot leave the country without permission unless they were taken abroad before the law was made.

A Kylix dish, dated to the V century BC
A kylix dish (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Among those at Monday’s presentation was Manhattan assistant district attorney Matthew Bogdanos, chief of that office’s unit combating illicit trafficking in antiquities.

On this investigation, his office worked jointly with a specialised art squad branch of Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri.

“For Italian antiquities alone we have executed 75 raids, recovered more than 500 priceless treasures valued at more than 55 million dollars (£44 million),” Mr Bogdanos said.

Italy has been a pioneer in retrieving illegally exported antiquities from museums and private collections abroad.

A bronze male bust, dated between the first century BC and the first century AC, is seen on display among other archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy and sold in the US by international art traffickers, during a press conference in Rome
A bronze male bust (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The country has been so successful in recovering such ancient artworks and artefacts that it created a museum for them.

The Museum of Rescued Art was inaugurated in June in a cavernous structure that is part of Rome’s ancient Baths of Diocletian.

Italian cultural authorities are deciding whether to assign the latest returned pieces to museums near to where they were believed to have been excavated.

Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano told reporters that another possibility is having a special exhibition of the returned pieces.

A marble head of Atena, dated to the II century BC, is seen on display among other archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy and sold in the US by international art traffickers, during a press conference in Rome
A marble head of Athena (Andrew Medichini/AP)

It is not only Italy that loses pieces of its own history when artefacts are discovered in clandestine excavations and smuggled off to art dealers for profitable sales.

Academic experts, deprived of valuable information about the context of the area where the objects were originally found, lose out on knowledge about past civilisations.

