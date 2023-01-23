Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in win at Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record in win at Fulham

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 10.38pm Updated: January 23 2023, 10.50pm
Harry Kane celebrates his 266th goal for Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Harry Kane celebrates his 266th goal for Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Harry Kane’s record-equalling first-half strike earned Tottenham in a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The England captain’s 266th goal for Spurs moved him level with Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time joint highest scorer

Greaves’ tally had stood alone since 1970.

Tottenham had been slightly off the pace before Kane created space on the edge of the area and fired past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal in first-half stoppage time.

Tottenham had gone into the game with an unenviable record of 21 goals conceded in their last 10 Premier League matches, but Monday’s win lifted them to within three points of Manchester United in fourth.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes ahead of the match to allow more fans to get to the stadium following severe disruption on multiple Tube lines.

Neither side were able to impose themselves in the early stages, but there were a few flying tackles and miss-placed passes from both sides.

Andreas Pereira’s free-kick in the 11th minute was the best of the opening exchanges, but his strike was straight at Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham defend a Fulham attack
Fulham had the better of the first half but struggled to create clear-cut chances (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Harrison Reed almost gave Fulham the lead in the 19th minute after he flicked a cross from Pereira goalwards, but the ball ended up in the hands of the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Fulham dominated for large periods of the first half, with Spurs pegged back, but the hosts were unable to turn their possession and pressure into clear-cut chances.

In a rare threatening moment for Spurs Kane tried his luck from distance, but his strike sailed over the bar.

Leno was called into action minutes later, however, as he saved at his near post to deny Emerson Royal.

Late in the first half Fulham had another opportunity, but Joao Palhinha and Issa Diop went for the same ball in the box and the header flew over the bar.

Harry Kane scores
Harry Kane scores his landmark goal (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Instead Kane put Spurs in front against the run of play with a landmark goal, capitalising on space between the lines.

Son Heung-min laid the ball off to his strike partner, who took a touch to create some space before curling a low strike past Leno from the edge of the box.

His record-equalling strike was met with tongue-in-cheek chants of ‘one-season wonder’ from the away fans.

Kane almost moved past Greaves’ mark in the 58th minute when he was picked out unmarked in the centre of the area around six yards out, but Leno made a strong save to palm the striker’s header over the bar.

Fulham had largely struggled to impose themselves as they did in the first half, but Tom Cairney did manage to pick out Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 75th minute, only for the Serbia international’s header to loop just over the bar.

Lloris had to make a late save to tip a Manor Solomon curler from distance away for a corner as Fulham piled on the pressure in the final minutes, but they were unable to find the equaliser.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented