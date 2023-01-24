International Day of Education: I attend a secret school in Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

International Day of Education: I attend a secret school in Afghanistan

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 12.05am
Pen Path mobile school (Pen Path/Matiullah Wesa)
Pen Path mobile school (Pen Path/Matiullah Wesa)

A student in Afghanistan has spoken about attending a secret school and pleaded with the country’s elders to “consider the education of girls”, while a volunteer at the schools has said she will not let the fear of dying if caught outdo the fear of living, on International Day of Education.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan it has banned girls from attending schools and universities, which has led to some organisations taking it into their own hands to make sure girls get an education, even if the risks if caught are severe.

Matiullah Wesa set up the voluntary organisation Pen Path in 2009, which works with tribal leaders in various regions across Afghanistan to reopen schools and libraries, campaign for girls’ right to an education, and teach students, often through volunteers riding to different provinces on motorbikes with portable libraries.

Secret schools
Matiullah Wesa teaching girls in Afghanistan (Pen Path/Matiullah Wesa/PA)

Mr Wesa, the president of Pen Path, said the road to educating girls has been far from easy and safe.

“We fight without using violence, like Mahatma Gandhi and Bacha Khan – we will accept that we have to go to jail, we just want to see our women, our next generation, have women rights and have human rights without discrimination”, Mr Wesa, 30, from Kandahar province in Afghanistan, told the PA news agency on International Day of Education, January 24.

Since its inception, Pen Path has provided learning opportunities for 76,000 girls, 122,000 Afghan children, opened 40 libraries, supplied stationery to 1.6 million children and provided storybooks to children across Afghanistan.

“It’s not possible to build an Afghanistan with a good economy, good diplomacy and good security without women, without education”, Mr Wesa said.

“I felt that I had a responsibility to make sure the new generation had access to the basic and fundamental right to an education.”

Girls in Afghanistan
Girls in Afghanistan attending secret schools (Pen Path/Matiullah Wesa/PA)

There are 3,000 volunteers at Pen Path, of whom 500 are women, who began setting up the secret schools in 2016.

There are now roughly 40 in 10 provinces and many districts across Afghanistan. More exact details are not disclosed in order to protect those attending – including 10th grade student Madina.

Madina, whose surname has been concealed to protect her identity, has benefited from the secret schools, telling PA that she was “very happy to hear that I can go there for a while and continue my education”.

“For now, it is very important and vital for us to participate in the secret school because it is the only way that can help us to continue our education,” she added.

She said that in the schools she has been able to learn about many subjects, and that “knowledge and education are very valuable”.

“We ask the elders of our country to consider the education of girls and to realise its importance,” she added.

Girls in secret school
Girls being taught by Pen Path volunteers in Afghanistan (Pen Path/Matiullah Wesa/PA)

“We request those of our compatriots who are at a higher level of education to also build secret schools so that our other sisters who are deprived of education can enjoy this blessing.

“Recently, with the changes that took place in Afghanistan and the many prohibitions against women, it is an ambiguous situation.”

Sahil Mushref, 27, has been volunteering with Pen Path since 2014 and spoke about her own experience of studying in secret schools from the age of five.

“Since I was five, when the Taliban had control of Afghanistan, we used to study in a basement. Inside the cover of the Koran we kept books and notebooks,” she said.

“That feeling of being educated was so pure for me, to encourage me to become a volunteer and help other little girls.”

She added that becoming a volunteer was a “weapon” for her to stand for the rights of girls to an education.

“I had suffered, but when I can be someone to not let other girls suffer from what I did, why not?

“It’s one of the best and prettiest feelings in the world when you are the reason [for] someone’s smile or for creating a path to his/her future.”

When asked for the main reason behind her decision to volunteer for Pen Path, she said: “Afghan girls believe there is always a way to come out and shine and we will stand for our right until we achieve it.

“I never share details to unknown people and try not to stay at the same location, but the fear of dying is not going to win against the fear of living as if we don’t exist on the earth.”

Pen Path continues to campaign for girls to have an education and access to work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented