Charity buys first land in bid to establish rewilding reserve in every county

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charity buys first land in bid to establish rewilding reserve in every county

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 12.05am
Pastureland at the Heal Somerset nature recovery site (Sam Rose)
Pastureland at the Heal Somerset nature recovery site (Sam Rose)

A rewilding charity has bought 460 acres of land in Somerset to create what it hopes will be the first of a series of nature reserves in every English county.

The charity Heal, which launched at the start of the pandemic, said the £5.25 million site near Bruton will aim to tackle the nature and climate crises, while creating new jobs and facilities for local people.

It hopes the project, which will re-establish natural processes on the land to boost wildlife, will be a blueprint for a major nature recovery site in each of the 48 English counties by 2050 – together covering almost 25,000 acres.

Heal has already held a series of introductory events for people to find out more about the scheme, and plans to co-design and deliver projects on the land with the local community.

Initial project ideas include areas for food growing and helping children learn about nature, creating wildflower meadows, planting a community orchard, and an indoor meeting space for use by community groups, it said.

The landscape at the site, which will be called “Heal Somerset”, is pastureland, with three small tributaries of the River Frome, miles of hedgerows, mature oaks and other trees, while it also has a number of traditional stone farm buildings which the charity wants to renovate.

Under the plans for rewilding – which aims to restore natural processes to the point where nature can take care of itself – small numbers of rare breed cattle, pigs and ponies will be used to graze the land in a natural way.

Trees will be able to regenerate and other plants will be able to grow, as part of the creation of a mosaic of habitats including scrub, grassland, bare earth and water to help boost insect numbers and attract other species.

The growth in vegetation, and improved soil health, will also help store carbon to combat climate change, Heal said.

There will be public access across much of the land so people can see rewilding taking place, and if planning permission is granted for a “modest” number of annual visitors, the charity plans to create new local jobs at the site.

To allow Heal to respond at speed to the nature and climate crises, it is acquiring land using affordable lending, with loans paid back as quickly as possible through sponsorship by the public, corporate donations and investment.

A pond on the nature recovery site in Somerset (Sam Rose)
A pond on the nature recovery site in Somerset (Sam Rose/PA)

For the Somerset project, Triodos Bank UK and Direct Line Group have provided commercial loan facilities for most of the financing, while Heal has also used a six-figure land fund it has built up from public and corporation donations.

It will soon be launching a major public fundraising appeal to repay the loans and seek support from major donors.

Jan Stannard, Heal’s co-founder and chair of trustees, said: “We have worked day and night over two challenging years to secure funding and to find this beautiful place for wildlife and for all of us, to show that together we can take fast, practical action to benefit nature, climate and people.

“Having acquired the land, the first step has been to talk through our ideas with our neighbours and the local community, listen to their views and discuss any questions they have.

“We have been inspired by the many positive responses and people’s enthusiasm.

“The potential for nature to bounce back at Heal Somerset is huge.

“The process of rewilding has already begun and though it will take many years for nature to recover, we expect to see positive changes immediately, first small and then more visible within a couple of years.”

Bevis Watts, chief executive of Triodos Bank UK, said the lending to Heal was the bank’s first direct loan to a nature restoration project, and it hopes to support similar initiatives nationwide to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
2
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented