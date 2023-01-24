What the papers say – January 24

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Allegations against the Conservative Party chairman in the papers continue to pile pressure on the Prime Minister.

The Financial Times says Nadhim Zahawi is fighting for his political life, with Metro, The Guardian and the i all reporting Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into the former chancellor’s tax affairs.

The Independent has just one question about Mr Zahawi’s future – “How can he keep his job?” – while the Daily Star admits readers do not “need a lettuce to see how this one ends”.

“The only way is ethics”, states the Daily Mirror, which adds that there is now pressure on the Prime Minister to shown his own accounts.

Meanwhile, the story of an Afghan asylum seeker previously convicted of murder in Serbia who then killed a young man in Bournemouth in a row over an e-scooter leads The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express.

Former PM Boris Johnson asks “what the hell is the West waiting for?” as he calls in the Daily Mail for Ukraine to be given all the weapons it needs to defeat Russia.

The Times carries concerns that rogue candidates could be employed by the Metropolitan Police, due to them not being interviewed in person.

And The Sun reports Noel Gallagher’s estranged wife Sara McDonald has hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer after filing for divorce from the Oasis rocker.

